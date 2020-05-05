Warewashing Professional Equipment Market to Reach US$ 6.94 Bn by 2027

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Warewashing Professional Equipment Market [Product Type; Glasswashers, Dishwashers (Hood, Pot, Rack Conveyor, Flight Conveyor and others), and Others; End-user: Catering Industry (Hotels, Restaurants, Bars, and Others), Offices, Butcheries, Bakeries, and Others; Distribution Channel: Online Stores and Offline Stores (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, and Mega Retail Stores)] – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027’.

The global warewashing professional equipment market was valued at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2027. Rising disposable income, development of innovative products, and increasing penetration of IoT devices are also expected to boost the global market of warewashing professional equipment in the near future.

Overview

Europe holds a major share of the global warewashing professional equipment market, followed by North America. Awareness about overall safety, sanitation, and hygiene among consumers and food service center owners has propelled the demand for warewashing professional equipment in these regions.

The warewashing professional equipment market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period, due to expansion of the catering industry and strong product innovation among warewashing professional equipment manufacturers in the region.

Rise in the number of hotels, restaurants, and cafes is a major factor driving the warewashing professional equipment market.

Additionally, stringent laws and regulations enacted by governments regarding cleanliness and hygiene are key factors boosting the attractiveness of warewashing professional equipment among consumers.

Modern warewashing professional equipment contains upgraded technology integrated with IoT products, which offers several features that make washing more convenient. Expansion of the warewashing professional equipment market in emerging economies due to rising income and changing consumer preference toward e-commerce are driving the business expansion of warewashing manufacturers, which in turn is boosting the market. Key Challenges The factors restraining the warewashing professional equipment market growth in the forecast period: High cost of warewashing professional equipment High maintenance cost Surge in cost of warewashing chemicals.

Market Preference In terms of product type, hood type dishwashers are mostly preferred by hotels, restaurants, and cafes owing to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. This segment has major share in warewashing professional equipment market.

In terms of end-user, the catering industry segment has been further sub-segmented into hotel industry, restaurants, bars, and others (home care, hospitals, etc.). The catering industry segment holds a major share of the warewashing professional equipment market due to a rise in the number of hotels and restaurants.

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment held a relatively larger share in warewashing professional equipment market, as compared to that of the online segment. However, online retail stores are likely to be the highly preferred segment during the forecast period, due to a rise in preference for online shopping in recent years.

