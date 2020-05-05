Wheel Jack Market Analysis, Opportunities and Future Prospects 2027

The global wheel jacks market has experienced a healthy growth in recent years. This has resulted in the development of the market at a steady and moderate pace. The growth of the market can be primarily attributed to the growing awareness among the end users about the safety standards while driving a vehicle. Moreover, the strict implementation of these safety standards not only in the public lives but across multiple industries has also been quite helpful in the overall development of the global market.

The leading players in the global wheel jack market are increasingly concentrating on incorporating better and more innovative materials and technologies for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the product. Such initiative is also expected to have a positive effect on the overall development of the global wheel jack market.

Some of the key insights about the global wheel jack market are given below:

The use of wheel jacks and especially portable wheel jacks is huge across multiple industries. These wheel jacks find applications in several end-use industries such as aerospace, construction, mining, automotive, marine, and railways among others. The demands are quite varied from each of the individual industry, however, wheel jacks are more than capable of catering to all such varied demands.

Within the global wheel jacks market, the leading players are striving to develop electric and pneumatic wheel jacks. This segment is expected to contribute significantly in terms of developing the market over the coming years of the forecast period. In the current market state, the segment of hydraulic wheel jacks is among the most popular segments of the global wheel jacks market. The growth of the segment is due to the growing preference of the customers to these hydraulic wheel jacks are that are easy to set up and do not involve intensive labor.

Global Wheel Jack Market: Introduction

Wheel jack is the device used to lift heavy equipment or heavy loads. Wheel jacks are available in several types in the market and are used for a variety of applications in diverse business segments. These include mechanical wheel jack, hydraulic wheel jack, electric wheel jack, and pneumatic wheel jack. Different types of wheel jacks are used in different industries such as aerospace, railways, construction, automotive, marine, and mining.

Global Wheel Jack Market: Competition Landscape

Lippert Components, Inc.

Incorporated in 1956, Lippert Components, Inc. develops and manufactures a wide range of products for recreational vehicles, marine industry, residential housing industry, and automotive vehicles. The company has 65 facilities situated in various countries including the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Italy, and U.K.

Horizon Global Corporation

Established in 1855, Horizon Global Corporation is a U.S based company engaged in design, manufacture, and distribution of a distinctive range of cargo management, custom engineered towing, and trailering products. The Horizon group has nine different brand offerings and jacks offered under its Bulldog and Fulton brand. The company operates through 67 facilities located in 21 countries and has more than 4,000 employees recruited across the globe. It has nine manufacturing facilities and a strong sales channel spread across the globe.

Curt Manufacturing LLC

Established in 1993, Curt Manufacturing LLC is located in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the U.S. The company is primarily focused on development and manufacturing of towing products and truck accessories and custom made trailer hitches for all types of automotive vehicles from cars to commercial trucks. The company has manufacturing facilities in three different locations in the U.S. and around 1,000 associates spread across the globe to enhance its sales footprints in the market. The company has a hefty share in the regional market of the U.S and Canada and around 12 regional warehouses across these countries. Curt manufacturing LLC is a part of Curt group which includes brands such as LUVERNE, ARIES, RETRAC, and UWS.

Gray Manufacturing Company Inc.

Incorporated in 1952, Gray Manufacturing Company Inc. is located in Saint Joseph, Missouri, the U.S. The company is involved in designing, manufacturing, and distributing a variety of lifting equipment. The manufacturing facility of the company is located in Missouri, U.S. This vertically integrated manufacturing facility is dedicated to deliver American manufactured equipment to its customers. In 2015, the products of the company received ISO 9001: 2008 certification which enhanced the reputation of its products in the market.

Other prominent players operating in the global wheel jack market are Osaka Jack Co., Ltd., Tronair Inc., QuickJack, LLC, Vestil Manufacturing Corp., Whiting Corporation, Emerson Manufacturing, Dutton-Lainson Company, Jiaxing Datong Machinery Co., Ltd., Kubanzheldormash Co., and Hydro Systems KG.

