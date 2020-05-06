Advanced Disaster Management Simulator Market Future, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Advanced Disaster Management Simulator (ADMS) Market- Introduction

Advanced disaster management simulator (ADMS) is the training system used to train people in command to handle a disastrous situation. Advanced disaster management simulator offers high levels of preparedness to the trainees, and ensures self-confidence to deal with real life situations without causing danger to life and damage to property. Advanced disaster management simulators are used in various industries, namely defense, law enforcement, medical, and security among others. Depending on the situation, any catastrophic circumstance can be created using virtual 3D, artificial intelligence, and algorithms.

Increase in the number of terrorist attacks and biological hazards and growing number of natural calamities are the major factors fueling the demand for advanced disaster management simulators. These unforeseen situations cause damage to human lives, and lead to enormous financial loss, because of which demand for training is growing continuously.

Increasing number of terrorist attacks to fuel the growth of advanced disaster management simulator market

Continuous increase in the number of terrorist attacks across the globe necessitates a country’s defense forces to be prepared for such incidents. Defense forces need intense training in order to avoid any mistake during crisis situations.

Growth in terrorist groups and number of attacks is compelling governments to ensure preparedness, in turn fueling the demand for advanced disaster management simulators.

Manufacturers of advanced disaster management simulators are making efforts to develop simulators which provide realistic situations to trainees in order to prepare them to deal with unforeseen disasters.

Rising cost of training to hinder the growth of advanced disaster management simulator market:

Even though training is vital in industries which involves life threats, small scale enterprises and emergency management agencies are finding it difficult to include advanced disaster management simulator trainings in their budgets, which is a hindrance to the growth of the advanced disaster management simulator market.

Availability of fewer substitutes to drive the market

Advanced disaster management simulator is a recent technology, combining physics-based simulation, artificial intelligence, and AR & VR (augmented reality and virtual reality). These are some of the latest technologies, recently introduced in the market.

The substitutes of this product are the regular training methods which are rather outdated and lack efficiency in terms of practice and trainee understanding.

Advanced disaster management simulators have replaced the old training methods and techniques. There are no other substitutes in the market as it is the latest technology. The lack of substitute technology and product is expected to create huge demand for advanced disaster management simulators in the forthcoming years.

North America to hold a dominant position in the market

North America is expected to capture the largest share of advanced disaster management simulator market. The reason for this dominance is attributed to the huge investment by the U.S. in the training procedures, by the defense industry.

The 9/11 incident has led to increased alertness in the country. Huge amounts are being invested by the government to keep its defense team and homeland security team prepared to face any terrorist attack. North America is expected to have the maximum investment for advanced disaster management simulators due to this increased state of alertness.

On the other hand, advanced disaster management simulator market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the highest rate. Countries in the Asia Pacific region are slowly adopting these new training technologies. Countries in this region are expected to invest heavily on disaster training technologies in the near future due to heightened emergency situations in India, China, and Indonesia. These factors are expected to create huge demand for advanced disaster management simulators in this region.

Key Players Operating in Global Advanced Disaster Management Simulator Market

