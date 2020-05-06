Advanced Tires Market – Applications Insights by 2026

Increasing demand for the automotive especially the luxurious cars, connected cars, and advanced cars are fuelling adoption of advanced and improved quality tires. This is fuelling the growth of the global market for the advanced tires. In addition, growing focus on tire manufacturing of tires from advanced technologies such as 3D printing and some of the green raw material, which is boosting the growth of the global advanced tires market.

The advanced tires market is segmented on the basis of technology, material type, and region. Based on the technology, the advanced tires market is segmented into chip-embedded, TPMS, self-inflating, and multi-chamber. Based on the material type, the market is segmented into LDV and HDV.

The report offers comprehensive information on market dynamics and emphasis on macroeconomic aspects, challenges, and opportunities for growth. Additionally, the report focuses on the numerous strategies adopted by key players in order to gain a profitable edge in the global advanced tires market.

Global Advanced Tires Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing focus on the reduction of carbon footprints is encouraging the manufacture of tires from green or organic raw material, which is less harmful to the environment. This factor is boosting adoption of advanced tires and likely to fuel growth of the global advanced tires market. Additionally, rising need for lightweight and durable raw material is expected to propel demand for the advanced tires and likely to fuel growth of the market.

However, need for high capital investment and mass production of advanced tires are limiting growth of the global advanced tires market. Moreover, complications in mass production are also restraining growth of the global advanced tires market. The presence of alternatives such as multi-chamber and airless tires is expected to restrain the growth of the global advanced tires market.

