Advertising Services Market 2019: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Advertising Services Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Advertising Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advertising Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Advertising is the process of making product and service known to the marketplace. Advertisements are messages paid for by those who send them and are intended to inform or influence people who receive them. Advertising is communicated through various mass media, including old media such as newspapers, magazines, Television, Radio, outdoor advertising or direct mail; or new media such as search results, blogs, websites or text messages.

The Advertising Services market is valued at USD 549.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 871.2 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a projected CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2025.

There are many major kinds of Advertising including TV Advertising, Newspaper & Magazine Advertising, Outdoors Advertising, Radio Advertising, Internet Advertising and Others. TV Advertising is mostly popular, with a market share nearly 46.72% in 2015.

In 2018, the global Advertising Services market size was 549500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 871200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

WPP

Omnicom Group

Dentsu Inc.

PublicisGroupe

IPG

Havas SA

Focus Media Group

Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd.

Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd.

SiMei Media

AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd.

Yinlimedia

Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd.

Beijing Bashi Media Co., Ltd.

Dahe Group

China Television Media

Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group

Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd.

Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

TV Advertising

Newspaper & Magazine Advertising

Outdoors Advertising

Radio Advertising

Internet Advertising

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Advertising Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Advertising Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

