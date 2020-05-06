Air Blast Coolers Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2027

Air Blast Coolers Market – Introduction

Air blast coolers, also known as air dry coolers, are air cooled condensing units that use liquid solutions, such as water ethylene glycol/water and propylene glycol/water. Blast coolers absorb heat and transfer it to the dry cooler attached on the outside. Air blast coolers exclude the evaporation process, thus eliminating the humidity factor.

Global Air Blast Coolers Market – Competitive Landscape

Swegon Group AB

Swegon Group AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. It develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for ventilation and indoor climate systems. Swegon is owned by the Investment AB Latour Group. The company sells its products through various brands such as Swergon, Bluebox, P.Lemmens, Zent Frenger, Airblue, Blumartin, Econdition, Safeguardsystems, Actionair, Air, Diffusion, Airfiltrera, Naco, and Vibroacoustics.

Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufactuirng is a thermal management company established in 1916 by Arthur B. Modine. It is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, the U.S. The company has more than 12,200 employees and presence in over 19 countries across the globe. The company provides various products and services to several industries such as automotive, building HVAV, coils, commercial & industrial, engines, off-highway, power sports, testing services, transit bus, and truck & specialty vehicles. The company acquired Luvata HTS, a supplier of coils, coolers, and coatings to heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries for US$ 415.6 Mn.

ThermoKey S.p.A

Established in 1848, ThermoKey S.p.A. is headquartered in Udine, Italy. The company offers various air conditioning products and solutions for different applications, such as blast freezer unit coolers, commercial dual flow unit coolers, fruit coolers, hen unit coolers, industrial dual flow unit coolers, industrial unit coolers, light cubic unit coolers, microchannel condensing core, microchannel water core, radial unit coolers, round tube coils, turbo-j condensers, v-tower dry cooler, etc.

Other key players operating in the global air blast coolers market are Stadco Cooling, Hydac, Coiltech, Modine Manufacturing, Inductotherm Corp., Schneider Electric, Flowtex Engineers, Hydra-Perm-Co Ltd., Swegon AB, Kaarthik Heat Transfer, Snowcool Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Premier Engineer Works, and Aqua Cooling Solutions.

Global Air Blast Coolers Market Dynamics

Increase in Number of Data Centers

Many IT companies are being set up due to rapid digitalization. Some of these companies have their own data centers, while others outsource the digital storage. Companies, including Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Google have their own cloud storage in large data centers, which require constant cooling. Thus, increase in the number of IT companies is resulting in the establishment of data centers. This factor is expected to drive the global air blast coolers market during the forecast period.

Rise in Construction of Hospitals

There is a rise in the construction of hospitals and healthcare facilities in developing countries as a result of population growth. Countries, such as India and China, are the two majorly populated countries. These countries are upgrading old hospitals and building new healthcare facilities with modern amenities to address the healthcare needs of the populace. Air blast coolers are being installed in hospitals to maintain the cold temperature, which helps avoid the generation of microorganisms.