Air Motors Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2027

Global Air Motors Market Introduction

Air motors are also known as pneumatic motors. Air motors transform compressed air to mechanical work via rotary or linear motion. Rotary motion is supplied by either piston air motor, vane air motor, gear or air turbine motor, while, linear motion can come from either piston actuator or diaphragm.

are also known as pneumatic motors. Air motors transform compressed air to mechanical work via rotary or linear motion. Rotary motion is supplied by either piston air motor, vane air motor, gear or air turbine motor, while, linear motion can come from either piston actuator or diaphragm. The major types of air motors are vane air motor, piston air motor, and gear air motor. Air motors consist of various types of components such as air receiver, air pressure regulator, safety valve, air-flow-rate-control valves, mufflers, filters and moisture separators, lubricators, and gauges.

To Get Glimpse of what our report offers, Ask for a Report Brochure here

Key Drivers of Air Motors Market

Rise in Demand for Energy Efficient Air Motors in Oil & Gas and Food & Beverages Industries boosting air motors market.

Air motors are used for numerous applications in several industries including chemical, food & beverages, petrochemical, agricultural, and even nuclear industry. Air motors provide several benefits in terms of flexibility, safety, productivity, and reliability. This, in turn, is projected to boost the global demand for air motors.

Rising demand for vane air motors is another major factor driving the market in the next few years.

Increase in demand for reducing the energy consumption is anticipated to augment the global market. Some of the key players such as Graco Inc., focused on launching new air motors that consume less energy. Moreover, expansion of oil & gas and food & beverages industries is anticipated to fuel the air motors market across the globe.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Air Motors Market

In terms of region, the global air motors market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to witness high demand for air motors from 2019 to 2027. Major manufacturers of air motors have been making significant investments in China, especially in the automotive production sector in the country.

Leading manufacturers of air motors have extensive distribution networks along with deep product penetration. Air motors manufacturers are expanding their business across the world since the onset of globalization.

To Get a Bird’s Eye View of Market Forecast, Ask for a Custom Report

Air Motors Market: Competitive Landscape

In June 2019, Graco Inc. launched radial piston air motors for industrial paint kitchens. This new radial piston air motor reduces use of compressed air by 30% to 50% as compared to other air motors.

Atlas Copco AB

Established in 1873, Atlas Copco is located in Nacka, Sweden. The company manufactures and designs industrial tools and equipment. The company operates through four major segments: Industrial Technique, Compressor Technique, Construction Technique, and Vacuum Technique. The company provides a wide range of products such as oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, air motors, piston compressors, oil-free blowers, rotary screw compressors, oil-free centrifugal compressors, and process and gas compressors. Furthermore, Atlas Copco offers gas and air treatment equipment for use in oil & gas, manufacturing, and process industries.

Graco Inc.

Established in 1926, Graco Inc. is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. The company is specialized in designing and manufacturing fluid-handling systems. Furthermore, it manufactures and produces a range of energy efficient air solutions. Company’s air motors are used across many manufacturing industries for drying, cleaning, and blow-off applications. The company operates through various industry segments such as aerospace, agriculture, automotive, manufacturing, construction & infrastructure, defense, electronics, energy, food, personal care & pharmaceutical, forestry, marine, mining, oil & natural gas, packaging, printing & publishing, and transportation.

Key players operating in the global air motors market include:

DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH u. CO.

Dumore Corporation

Globe Airmotors

Jergens, Inc.

Mannesmann-Demag

Parker Hannifin Corporation

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets