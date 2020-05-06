Airborne Telemetry Market To 2027 Latest Trends And Key Drivers Supporting Growth

Airborne Telemetry Market: Overview

The global airborne telemetry market is expected to grow at a steady pace over the period of forecast, from 2019 to 2027.The global airborne telemetry market is likely to gain momentum from its extensive use in numerous applications. Key ones include oil and gas industry, rocketry, metrology, resource distribution, space science, communication, agriculture and energy monitoring, military intelligence, technology, transportation, navigation, medical and healthcare, and flight testing.

The global airborne telemetry market has been segmented based on application, technology, component, platform, sensor, and region. Based on technology, the market has been sub-divided into wired telemetry and wireless telemetry. The segment of wireless telemetry is likely to witness significant growth over the period of assessment, thanks to its wide use in communication between passenger aircraft and air traffic control towers.

Airborne Telemetry Market: Notable Developments

There has been a few key developments related to the globalairborne telemetrymarket and one of them is:

Connecticut-based United Technologies Corp. (UTC) acquired Rockwell Collins in November 2018. This acquisition created a new entity and named it Collins Aerospace Systems, which now offers software, mechanical, and electrical solutions. The acquisition is thus expected to consolidate the position of the company in the airborne telemetry market with a wide variety of offerings and expanded global reach.

Some of theleading market vendors of the global airborne telemetrymarket are as follows:

Honeywell International Inc

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Rockwell Collins Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Cobham PLC

Leonardo S.p.A.

Dassault Aviation SA

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Airborne Telemetry Market: Key Trends

The global airborne telemetry market is likely to exhibit the following trends and opportunities during the forecast timeframe.

Rise in Numbers of Aircraft Deliveries to Spell Growth for Market

Much of the expansion of the global airborne telemetry market is ascribed to varied use of the technology across various sectors. Use of airborne telemetry has left mark in space science, agriculture, and military insights. Airborne telemetry systems assist in the detection of forthcoming assault or natural disaster and thereby issues warning in advance.

In addition to that, the market is expected to be driven by network-centric warfare systems,emergence of modern electronic warfare, and software-defined radio technology. Besides, growing use of cloud computing and wireless technologies is likely to add impetus to the global airborne telemetry market over the assessment period.

The global airborne telemetry market is also driven by the rise in aircraft deliveries. In order to transfer data between air traffic control towers and aircraft, wireless telemetry make use of satellites and radio frequency. The data that is exchanged between an aircraft and the air traffic control towers is real-time with constant flow of information about the speed, destination, location, and other related information.

Airborne Telemetry Market: Geographical Analysis

South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America comprise the major regions of the global airborne telemetry market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the global airborne telemetry market during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. However, developing countries of the Asia Pacific region like India and China are expected to emerge as the fastest growing regions for the market. Increase in disposable income of the people of this region will lead to a surge in the traffic of air passengers. This would lead to the growth of aircraft deliveries in the Asia Pacific region, thereby driving the regional market.

