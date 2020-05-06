Audio Sunglasses Market Future, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Audio Sunglasses Market: Introduction

Audio sunglasses refer to sunglasses which have major functionalities such as wireless headphones and audio AR features on a single device. The technology used in audio sunglasses harnesses the power of micro-acoustics, makes calls, uses virtual assistants while maintaining privacy, and has voice control and personal audio to give users the ability to stream music. These sunglasses are generally meant for premium class of people who are willing to use such sophisticated products.

Audio sunglasses provide audio AR input to enhance the user experience. Generally, they are compatible with iOS as well as android smart devices. These sunglasses are compatible with smartphones and work in a similar manner as other smart wearable when connected to the smartphone.

Audio Sunglasses Market – Dynamics

Consumer Preference for Sophisticated Gadgets

Demand for high-end gadgets is expected to increase yearly due to their feasibility and multi usability. Smart wearable such as smart watches and smart bands are seeing high demand. Audio sunglasses have the ability to perform multiple functions, which is the major reason for their increasing demand. Rise in personal disposable income also plays an important role in switching from conventional devices to smart devices. These glasses convey a fashion statement and are multi-functional, which is the major reason for the growth in demand for audio sunglasses.

High Cost of Product

The cost of the product is high in the market due to limited number of providers or developers of audio sunglasses. Audio sunglasses are generally meant for premium class users which indicate that the medium or lower class of people is not being targeted by companies initially for the product. This restrains the growth of the market as it is penetrating a particular category rather than all possible customer categories.

Adoption of Wearable in Multiple Application Areas

Adoption rate of wearable which have multiple applicability with access to a single smart device is increasing. Demand is expected to increase exponentially in the near future with the reduction in price and the increase in the number of audio sunglasses manufacturers. The current scenario has monopoly of few manufacturers due to which the prices of such products is high; but with the passage of time and increase in the number of audio sunglasses providers, the prices are likely to come down and demand will increase accordingly.

