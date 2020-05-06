Automated Guided Cart Market Size will Observe Lucrative Surge by the End 2026

Automated guided carts (AGCs), is a subset of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), are driverless, flexible, and fully automated transport systems. Automated guided carts are self-operated controlled carts, which are guided by magnetic tape offer assembly line operation and material transportation. They are fitted with collision avoidance and guidance systems and transports products and materials without human intervention. AGCs provide consistent and reliable point-to-point movement of goods, ranging from minor fragments to heavy loads.

Surge in need for accuracy, automation, and efficiency of operation in production and the manufacturing industry is a key factor that is expected to propel the automated guided cart market during the forecast period. Automated guided carts are developing as a mainstay of the modern material handling and material management industry such as automotive, aviation, food & beverage, retail, logistics, healthcare, and other manufacturing industries. This is likely to boost the automated guided cart market during the forecast period. Rising demand for intelligent and customized automated guided carts owing to their durability, reliability, and ease of operation, and a progress in flexible manufacturing systems coupled with hasty development in e-commerce are projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the automated guided cart market during the forecast period. High initial investment required for AGCs is likely to be a major hurdle for small-scale industries, despite the numerous benefits provided by AGCs such as augmenting efficiency of material handling and management and improving productivity. This is expected to hamper the automated guided cart market in the near future.

The global automated guided cart market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the automated guided cart can be bifurcated into forklift, assembly line vehicle, tow vehicle, and others. The tow vehicle segment accounts for a major share of the market. Tow vehicles are a highly productive type of automated guided cart, as they are capable of carrying greater loads as compared to other type of AGCs.

Based on application, the automated guided cart market can be classified into logistics, assembly & packaging. The assembly & packaging application segment leads the automated guided cart market. The assembly & packaging segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in adoption and advanced technology in the material handling industry.

Based on region, the automated guided cart market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe dominates the global automated guided cart market. This is due to early adoption of automation and technology, expansion of the automotive industry, and shortage of labor in the region. Countries in Europe such as Germany, France, Spain, the U.K., and Italy are home to leading global manufacturers of automotive and chemicals. This is anticipated to boost the automated guided cart market in the region during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing automation in the manufacturing industry is also boosting the demand for automated guided carts in the region.

Major players operating in the global automated guided cart market include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Wynright Corporation, Motion Controls Robotics, Savant Automation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Transbotics, Egemin Automation Inc., Oceaneering International, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Suzhou Dafang Special Vehicle Co., Ltd., AGVE Group, Konecranes, DF Automation and Robotics Sdn. Bhd. AMERDEN Inc., and Zhejiang Tongzhu Technology Co., Ltd.