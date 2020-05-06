Automotive Access Control Market To 2026 Great Opportunities Available For The Vendors

An access control system provides authority to unlock, start, stop, and lock the vehicle from inside or outside the vehicle. The access control system requires a specific identification so that it can allow access to the vehicle. The technology is developed to provide convenience to owners and ensure vehicle security. A car owner or an authorized person can access the vehicle without the aid of a key if an advanced access control system has been installed. Moreover, you can have control over the vehicle from a long distance.

Increased concern among consumers about the vehicle safety is a key driver of the automotive access control system market. Chances of the vehicle or important things in the vehicle being stolen is high if a proper access system is not installed in the vehicle. Consumers prefer to install a reliable access control system in order to avoid the chances of theft. Additionally, introduction of electric vehicles is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Increase in rate of adoption of electric vehicles has led to higher integration of vehicle security systems with outside devices such as mobile, GPS, and key. This has resulted into the development of a sophisticated vehicle access control system. Rapid expansion witnessed by the ride sharing market is another prominent driver of the automotive access control system market, as several ride-hailing and ride-sharing companies have to operate their vehicles from long distance. A key-less access control system helps these companies to operate their fleets precisely.

Threat of hacking is a key restraint of the automotive access control system market. Hackers can access the vehicle by hacking the network, as several types of access control system are connected via a network. Another restraint of the market is the possibility of malfunction of electronic components. The entire vehicle can get locked if components such as sensors, ECUs, and other electronic components malfunction.

The automotive access control system market can be segmented based on technology, component, function, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. Based on technology, the market can be classified into four segments. The remote access control systems are widely being used owing to their ease of operation and inexpensive price, followed by mobile based access control systems. In mobile based access control system, the owner can access several vehicle functions through a mobile-based app. The mobile based access control system segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future, as mobiles have become an integral part of our daily lives.

In terms of components, the automotive access control system market is classified into two prime segments. The hardware segment of the market is a major revenue generating segment. It consist of sensors, ECU, locking accessories, and GPS. In terms of function, the automotive access control system market can be segregated into three segments. Vehicle locking and unlocking segments dominate the market. Vehicle owners prefer the vehicle unlocking and unlocking access control system, as it provides basic safety to the vehicle.

Based on connectivity, the automotive access control system market is categorized into five segments. The RFID based access control system is a basic system that is being used in most vehicles. The RFID segment is followed by the Bluetooth segment. Several consumers have integrated the access control system with their mobile devices, and as mobiles have become an integral part of their daily lives, consumers prefer to control their vehicles via mobile. In terms of sales channel, the automotive access control system market is segmented into two segments. Several types of access control system are available in aftermarket; however, consumers prefer OEM integrated access control systems, as these are inexpensive and more reliable.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive access control system market can be classified into two segments. Passenger vehicles witness a significant demand for access control systems. Vehicle owners are well aware about vehicle safety; therefore, they prefer the vehicle to be incorporated with the access control system.

In terms of geography, the automotive access control system market can be segmented into five prominent regions. Vehicle owners from North America and Europe are aware about advanced technologies such as access control system. Increased concerns about the vehicle safety, higher per capita income, and service by OEMs have prompted consumers from North America and Europe to demand the vehicle access control system.

Key players operating in the automotive access control system market include Continental AG, deister electronic GmbH, Valeo, Omega Security Solutions, Robert Bosch GmbH, Zipcar, Inc., Keaz Limited, and Firstech, LLC.

