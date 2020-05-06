Automotive Electric Water Pump Market To 2026 Strong Application,Emerging Trends And Future Scope

The automotive electric water pump manages a volume flow on demand for engine and other parts of vehicle such as power electronics. The electric water pump used to cool turbocharged air for passenger and light duty vehicles. An electric water pump consume 90% less energy than a mechanically operated water pump. An electric water pump has several advantages over the mechanical water pump such as lower emission, better engine temperature management, elimination of engine heat sock, and enhancement of engine life.

Increase in demand for fuel efficiency, weight reduction of electric water pump by auto manufacturers, rising demand for better performance and fuel consumption of the vehicle is likely to boost the demand for electric water pump in the automotive industry during the forecast period. Several auto manufacturers in Europe provide electric water pumps in numerous vehicle models.

The global automotive electric water pump market can be segmented based on electric pump type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on electric pump type, the automotive electric water pump market can be classified into primary electric pump and secondary electric pump. The primary electric pump completely replaced the mechanical water pump in modern vehicles. It is exposed to heat and more extreme conditions, which leads to failure, in some cases, at less than 10,000 miles. Secondary pumps are installed alongside mechanical pumps and they carry out several functions such as increase the flow of coolant to certain parts of the vehicles and boost the flow of coolant to the heater in order to warm up the heating system.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive electric water pump market can be segregated into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicle. Rise in demand for fuel efficient vehicles across the globe is likely to boost the automotive electric pump market during the forecast period. The SUV sub-segment of the passenger vehicle segment is expanding at a rapid pace, which in turn is likely to drive the automotive electric water pump market during the forecast period. Most mainstream models in the U.S. are crossovers and SUVs, which are expected to drive the market during forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the automotive electric water pump market can be segmented into OEMs and aftermarket. The OEMs offers robust electric setup and robust welded joints owing which last longer than the aftermarket products. These factors are expected to boost the OEMs segment at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Based on region, the automotive electric water pump market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The global automotive electric water pump market is a fragmented market considering the rising vehicle production in Asia Pacific, owing to the significant expansion of the automotive industry in China, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific likely to hold a major share of the global market, in terms of revenue, during forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive electric water pump market include Schaeffler AG, Continental AG, Behr Hella Service GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magna International Inc., and VALEO SERVICE.

