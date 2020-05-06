Automotive Metal Forming Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2026

Metal forming is large set of manufacturing processes in which the material is deformed by using different methods. The multiple processes used in metal forming include rolling, forging, extrusion, wire or rod drawing, and bending. Rise in vehicle production across the globe and increase in demand for commercial vehicles are likely to drive the market for automotive metal forming during the forecast period. Stringent emission norms, light weighting of the vehicle, and rising demand for fuel economy are likely to spur the demand for metal forming during the forecast period. However, increasing usage of composites in the automotive industry is likely to hinder the metal forming market for automotive during the forecast period.

The global metal forming market for automotive can be segmented based on technique, process, application, material, vehicle type, and region. Based on technique, the metal forming market for automotive can be segregated into roll, stamping, stretch, and others. Rolling is an important metal forming process. Majority of metal is manufactured by using the rolling process. Rolling is the first process undertaken in manufacturing, wherein the material is placed in between rollers and deformed plastically. Likewise, metal stamping is also an important metal forming process, which involves the usage of various tools to carry out the stamping operation.

In terms of application, the metal forming market for automotive can be divided into BIW (Body in White), chassis, and one other segment. The BIW segment is likely to dominate the metal forming market for automotive during the forecast period owing to its importance in the vehicle manufacturing industry.

Based on material, the market can be split into aluminum, steel, and others. Aluminum is gaining popularity among car manufacturers due to its light weight. Demand for aluminum is likely to rise during the forecast period owing to its numerous unique and attractive properties and light weighting of the vehicles, which in turn is anticipated to boost the metal forming market for automotive during the forecast period.

Based on process, the metal forming market for automotive can be bifurcated into hot and cold. Large deformation can be easily achieved by hot working process; however, the hardness of the material cannot be controlled and the metal is likely to experience poor surface finish. The cold working process offers closer tolerance, good surface finish, and desirable directional properties. Therefore, the cold segment is likely to dominate the metal forming market for automotive during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the metal forming market for automotive can be segmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to drive the metal forming market for automotive during the forecast period owing to the rise in production of passenger vehicles across the globe. Increase in per capita income, decrease in bank interest rates, rapid urbanization, and expansion of the automotive industry in developing countries are fueling the passenger vehicle segment. Likewise, the electric vehicle segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future.

Based on region, the metal forming market for automotive can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace due to a significant customer base from different industries such as automotive and agriculture. Expansion of the automotive industry, especially in China, India, and South Korea is anticipated to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global metal forming market for automotive include Benteler, Tower International, Magna International, Toyota Boshoku , Aisin Seiki, Kirchhoff, CIE Automotive , Mills Products , VNT Automotive , Superform Aluminium, and Hirotec.