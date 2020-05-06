Automotive Predictive Lane Keep Assist Market Size of Dynamics, Products, Application, Forecast Report 2018-2026

Predictive lane keep assist can inform the driver once he accidentally leaves the lane and can use one-sided braking interference to help the vehicle to return to its lane. It also provides a safety feature that would help monitor the vehicle in case of wrecked lane patterns if there is a threat of a crash. The predictive lane keep assist system is also known as active lane keep assist system.

The advanced driver assistant system (ADAS) is one such advanced technology that enhances the safety of the passenger. Rising demand for active safety features in vehicles, such as blind spot detection, ABS, ESP, intelligent park assist, and regenerative braking, are prompting manufacturers to integrate these technologies in their vehicles. This enhanced usage of technology in vehicles is likely to propel the market for automotive predictive lane keep assist. Total number of fatalities due to road accidents is increasing rapidly.

The primary reasons include the driver’s fault, unorganized infrastructure, and failure of vehicles’ systems. In 2015, nearly 1.3 million people died in road crashes, an average of 3,287 deaths a day. An additional 20 to 50 million are injured or disabled. Road traffic crashes rank as the ninth-leading cause of death and account for 2.2% of all deaths globally. Governing bodies are enacting stringent norms on vehicle manufacturers in order to curb these fatality rates and implement active safety systems, which in turn is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

For More Detailed Study, Request [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56085

Currently, very few players manufacture the predictive lane keep assist system as it is in the research and development stage. Global players operating in the automotive predictive lane keep assist market include Robert Bosch and Continental. Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductor are a few emerging players in the market and are likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Startups are focusing more on the development of vehicle technology, which improves the performance of vehicles and provide additional safety systems.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets