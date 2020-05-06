Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025

The usage-based insurance for automotive is a method to calculate the insurance premium. The amount of insurance premium is decided on the basis of a driving score which is calculated by considering factors such as vehicle usage, location, speeding, braking, cornering, night driving, and distracted driving. Based on the driving score, automotive insurance providers offer a discount on the insurance premium.

Ambiguity over regulations and legislative environments are acting as a restraint for the usage-based insurance market as usage-based insurance providers need to plan new product for different states with in a country.

In 2017, the global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

This report studies the Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Progressive (US)

Vodafone (UK)

Allstate (US)

Octo Telematics (UK)

TomTom (Netherlands)

Allianz (Germany)

AXA (France)

Liberty Mutual (US)

Verizon (US)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

HEV

PHEV

BEV

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

