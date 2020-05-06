Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market to Exhibit a CAGR of ~4% during 2019-2027

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market is projected to reach a valuation of ~US$ 26 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market: Key Insights

According to the report, the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market is likely to be driven by the expansion of the automotive industry in developing economies such as India, Brazil, and countries in the ASEAN region.

Increasing size of windshields, especially rear windshields, is likely to boost the automotive windows and exterior sealing market. Windshields are becoming stronger, lighter, and also growing in size, with some vehicles featuring very large windshields, while others featuring a full glass canopy. In some cases, the surface area encompassed by windshields surpasses 2.5 square meters from the front to the back.

The high demand for SUVs, crossovers, and hatchbacks is driving the passenger vehicles segment, thereby boosting the growth of the automotive windows and exterior sealing market. Increased buying power and preference for private transport are factors driving the passenger vehicles segment in the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market.

\Expansion of Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market

Consistent rise in the penetration of premium vehicles across different countries, including China, Germany, Japan, France, the U.K., and the U. S., is a prominent factor driving the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market.

Rise in global warming and ozone layer depletion has fueled concerns about skin damage on account of ultraviolet rays. Solar reflective windows are presently gaining popularity in the automobile industry. Solar reflective windows are increasingly replacing conventional windows, as they considerably reduce the effect of UV rays on interior trims and provide passengers with more comfort. The rising demand for solar effective windows is projected to boost the demand for windows sealing, exponentially.

Based on component, the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market has been classified into glass run channel, roof ditch molding, front windshield, rear windshield, hood, trunk, door, inner & outer belt, and others. The glass run channel segment held a significant share of the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market. The door segment accounted for the second-largest share of the market, owing to the extensive usage of door sealing in vehicles. Increasing penetration of sunroof systems in the automotive industry is projected to propel the roof ditch molding segment significantly in the automotive windows and exterior sealing market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market

In terms of region, the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the market in 2018. The region accounted for nearly half the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market, due to the higher production of vehicles in China and Japan. Furthermore, the adoption and production of electric vehicles in China is higher as compared to that in other countries, owing to government incentives and norms, which, in turn, is likely to further boost the automotive windows and exterior sealing market in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global automotive windows and exterior sealing market include Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc., Henniges Automotive Holdings Inc., Hutchinson SA, Lauren International Ltd., Magna International Inc., Minth Group Ltd., PPAP Automotive Ltd., Rehau Automotive S.R.O., Saar Gummi Czech S.R.O., Standard Profil AS, and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.