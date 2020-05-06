B2C Mobility Sharing Market – Revolutionary Opportunities 2027

B2C mobility sharing comprises vehicle sharing, ride sharing, and ride sourcing services provided by the service providing company directly to consumers. The vehicles utilized in this service are owned by the service providing companies. The services provided are based on the time or the distance for which the service is provided. Sharing mobility is an emerging trend in the transportation industry, which has proven to be effective in increasing the average vehicle occupancy and reducing the number of vehicles required for transporting several passengers.

The global B2C mobility sharing market is primarily driven by the lower vehicle ownership across several developing nations coupled with increased per capita income and increased preference to travel. Availability of job opportunities is fueling urbanization rapidly, which in turn is increasing the burden over urban public transportation facilities. Several countries across the globe are lagging in proper public transportation facilities.

This, in turn, fuels the demand for alternative modes of transportation, such as ride sharing and ride hailing. Increased per capita income, rising standards of living, inability to own a vehicle, increasing fuel prices, changed mindset to share a vehicle instead of owning it, lower cost of sharing mobility than that of owning a vehicle, and raised awareness about global temperature rise and advantages of shared mobility in limiting the global temperature rise are fueling the demand for B2C shared mobility services across the globe.

In terms of service type, the global B2C mobility sharing market can be categorized into three segments. Ride sourcing services are witnessing rapid adoption among consumers across the globe, which is attributed to its flexibility, low cost, and no requirement to drive coupled with ease of operating the service providing app. Ride sourcing services are handled via a smartphone; therefore, increase in rate of smartphone usage is expected to fuel the expansion of ride sourcing services across the globe.

