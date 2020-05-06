Cased Hole Logging Services Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Segmentation, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Cased Hole Logging Services Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Cased Hole Logging Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cased Hole Logging Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In cased-hole logging, logging measurements are retrieved through the well casing, or from the metal piping that is inserted into the well during completion operations. It helps identify what lies beyond the casing of the well. Cased-hole logging is used to evaluate the formation and completion of the well, and also determine the state of the cement, corrosion and perforation.
In 2018, the global Cased Hole Logging Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Baker Hughes(GE)
Nabors Industries
Schlumberger Limited
Halliburton Company
Weatherford
Superior Energy Services
Cased-Hole Solutions
OilServ
China Oilfield Services Ltd
RECON Petrotechnologies Ltd
Pioneer Energy Services
Expro International Group Holdings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Slickline Cased Hole Logging Services
E-line Cased Hole Logging Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Middle East
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
