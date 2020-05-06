Cider Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 – 2025

Cider is a beverage prepared from fermented juice of apples that is usually alcoholic in nature. There are specific apples grown for preparing a cider beverage in order to give it a specific taste to the product. The addition of sugar or any other fruit to the content in its second fermentation stage is reported to result with a stronger alcoholic content. It is a very popular drink in the European market, especially United Kingdom with all the major cider producing companies in its states. The central part of Europe with countries like Spain, Belgium among others are known of typically producing its own type of cider with Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse that adds a tart taste to the drink. It is a gluten-free drink that acts as an alternative to many alcoholic drinks.

The cider market is majorly dominated by packaged brands, usually mid-tier and premium brands. These brands are strategically positioned in the market with different pricing and availability in stores or bars. The significant driver acting in this cider market is innovation with various flavors, mixes and placement of the product in the retail store. Manufacturers are trying to place the cider as a healthier alternative to other alcoholic spirits that might drive the market with positivity.

Moreover, it is reported that cider is highly preferred by young individuals and female population and it is facing heavy promotional campaigns that is aiding in the successful growth of the market. Furthermore, the consumption of synthetic ingredients in a beverage is awakening the cause of consumption to cider. The positioning of the product with bottles of different attractive sizes is playing a major role in increasing the preference of this product globally. However, the cultural differences in the global market may hinder its consumption globally as apple concentrated drink acting as an alcohol substitute might be questionable amongst many consumers.

The global cider market can be segmented on the basis of type and distribution channel. By type the cider market can be further segmented into still cider, sparkling cider, draft cider, apple wine and others. Amongst these, the still cider and sparkling cider is the most highly consumed cider in the European countries, especially the UK. Still cider is not carbonated but fermented apple juice.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

