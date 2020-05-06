Cloud- based VDI Market To 2025 Projected For Healthy Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Cloud-based VDI is a technology that facilitates centralized monitoring and storage of data and applications in the cloud. Additionally, enterprises can access all the necessary files and data, virtually, and achieve their business developments from a remote location Advancements in technology and increase in digitalization across the globe are key factors that are driving this market. Moreover, cloud-based VDI can decrease infrastructure cost, as compared to on-premises virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).

The need for fast and reliable computing solutions and rapid technological developments have prompted various small and medium enterprises to centralize their applications and end-user data. In addition, this centralization helps corporations provide end-users with reliable computing solutions and enhanced backup. This in turn is anticipated to increase the demand for cloud-based VDI in the near future years. Furthermore, developing end-user computing policies is also anticipated to be an emerging market trend. Increasing demand for cloud-based VDI is projected to expand the market during the forecast period.

Cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) enables various information flow among commercial offices and enhances the efficiency of workers working from their mobile enterprise devices, which includes tablet computers, mobile phones, and laptops. This, in turn, is likely to propel the market during the forecast period. The global cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) can be segmented based on deployment model, user type, and end-use industry. Based on deployment type, the market can be segregated into private, public, and hybrid.

Additionally, the hybrid deployment model segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the obtainability of computational infrastructure on the premise, while retaining the accessibility of public cloud infrastructure. In terms of user type, the market can be divided into SMEs and large enterprises. Rise in demand for unlimited security, storage, reduced IT expenditure, and protected networks are anticipated to drive the adoption of cloud-based VDI among various SMEs across the globe. This, in turn, is estimated to increase the demand for cloud-based VDI during the forecast period. Furthermore, based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, education, manufacturing, and automotive among others.

Increase in complexities associated to IT landscape along with rising demand for cloud-based services is projected to boost the market in the near future. The BFSI segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Growing concerns about various cyber-attacks across the globe, are projected to restrain the market. However, the procurement of essential application and software requires high initial investment along with high capital expenditure needed for setting up the infrastructure, which are likely to serve as major restraining factors for the global cloud-based VDI market.

Based on geography, the cloud-based VDI market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America held a prominent share of the global cloud- based VDI market in 2016 due to significant economic growth and increase in investment on digitalization and internet penetration in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand in the near future owing to the increase in investments in digitalization from the emerging countries, which include China and India. These countries are estimated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a highly attractive market and follow North America in terms of market share during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the global cloud- based VDI market are Microsoft (the U.S), VMware (the U.S), Citrix Systems (the U.S), Netelligent (the U.S), Ericom Software (the U.S), Moka5 (the U.S), Secure Online Desktop (Italy), Amazon (the U.S), Red Hat (the U.S), Virtual Bridge (the U.S), WorldDesk (the U.S), and Cisco Systems (the U.S).

