Dish Detergent Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2026

Dish detergent is a type of detergent which is used to clean grease and remove dirt from dishes and other vessels. Detergents are primarily made up of soaps or surfactants. Dish detergents for washing dishes are made and advertised variously as gel, liquids, cartridges, pacs, tablets, and powder. Dishwashing liquid may comprise enzymes, rinsing aids, and bleach. It may also be home-produced, using ingredients such as essential oil, borax, grated bar soap, and eucalyptus oil.

Increasing adoption in primary & secondary housing markets, rising demand for premium products which comprise high quality detergent and automatic dishwashing detergent are the growing trend in the dish detergent market. Various sellers have launched dish detergent products in reusable containers due to demand for environment friendly products. Improvised pouches with attached spouts on top have gained popularity. Automatic dishwashing tablets and liquids are the most active dishwashing categories expected to drive the demand for dish detergent throughout the forecast period 2018 – 2026. However, availability of counterfeit products is expected to hinder the dish detergent market during the forecast period. Consumer preferences and regulatory trends are projected to be an opportunity for the dish detergent market in the near future.

The global dish detergent market has been segmented by product type, product form, end user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been divided into hand dishwashing, automatic dishwashing, and rinsing agents. Automatic dishwashing segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate in the near future. Based on product form, the dish detergent market can be segmented into capsule, foam, liquid, packet, powder, and tablet. According to end user segment, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets and supermarkets, independent retailers, pharmacies and drugstores, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and department stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the highest market share in terms of revenue in the dish detergent market.

In terms of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is the dominating region in the dish detergent market. Key sellers are implementing development via the acquisition strategy to enhance their market presence. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing throughout the forecast period as compared to other regions. These is mainly due to the increasing population with rapid urbanization in countries like India, Malaysia, China, and Indonesia, which is estimated to be the main driver for the increased demand for dish detergents.

Key players functioning in the global dish detergent market includes Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Unilever, Bombril, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Saraya Goodmaid Sdn. Bhd., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Kao Corporation, Rohit Surfactants Private Limited (RSPL), McBride, S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., Seventh Generation, Inc., and The Clorox Company. Major players in the dish detergent market are projected to witness rising demand for dishwashing detergent during the forecast years due to the companies launching new products that are expected to excite customers and inspire them to invest more on their dish detergent products. Companies are focusing on collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions of small or startup companies as their primary strategies to reach significant market share. Moreover, they are enhancing their distribution channels to increase sales. The market is anticipated to witness an improvement in the trend of increasing manufacturing of new products with attractive packaging and spending more on promotion of the product. As a result, the market is estimated to witness the rising adoption of dish detergents.