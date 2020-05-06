Disk-based Backup System Market to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2027

Global Disk-based Backup System Market – Introduction

Disk-based backup system is defined as the data backup and recovery method which backs the data into hard disks. Used mostly in organizations and government sectors, a disk-based backup system helps to backup and preserve critical files and data. Additionally, it prevents the loss of files due to technology failures, natural disasters, and human errors.

Disk-based backup system is a replacement of magnetic tapes which were the main source of backup until the mid-2000s. Moreover, a disk is cheaper than a tape and can be supplemented by methods such as tape or cloud backup for archiving or disaster recovery (DR). At the time of disk-based backup system failures, data can be recovered through the RAID (redundant array of independent disks) technology. Additionally, disk-based backup system often helps in data reduction methods such as deduplication and compression of data and maximizes storage capacity.

Most organizations are preferring disk-based backup system owing to rising incidents of data breaches. However, organizations need to take care of capacity, implementation, and scalability while using disk-based backup system. Additionally, disk-based backup system needs to be aware about the recovery point, deduplication, replication, and continuous data protection (CDP).

Disk-based backup system can provide storage in wide range, from 10 TB to 49 TB, 50 TB to 99 TB, and 100 TB to 199 TB. Moreover, disk-based backup systems are also available in petabytes. However, organizations are currently turning to the cloud; however, enterprises are still preferring disk-based backup systems for sensitive documents.

North America is expected to be a prominent market for disk-based backup system, due to the presence of developed infrastructure facilities and well-established market players in the region. The disk-based backup system market in Asia Pacific is expanding, due to an increase in number of enterprises, relaxation of government policies, and adoption of digitization in the region.

Increasing demand for data storage

Need for data storage is increasing with the increasing usage of electronic devices products, creating an opportunity for the disk-based backup system market.

Moreover, with technological advancement, organizations are embedding disk-based backup into devices, which is expected to propel the growth of the disk-based backup system market in the near future.

Increasing substitute products for disk-based backup systems

Cloud based data backup systems are the emerging market to backup data. It is secure, scalable, and cheap to rent. Its capability of storing large amount of data virtually and ease of accessibility are hindering the growth of the disk-based backup system market.

Global Disk-based Backup System Market – Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

Dell Technologies Inc.

Founded in 1984, Dell Technologies Inc. has its headquarters in Round Rock, Texas, U.S. The company develops, manufactures, designs, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services around the world. The American conglomerate operates its business through three segments, VMware, Client Solutions Group (CSG), and Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG). Dell Technologies Inc. has 157,000 full time employees worldwide.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Incorporated in 1939, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has its headquarters in San Jose, California, U.S. The company operates its business through four segments: hybrid IT, intelligent edge, financial services, and corporate investments. It provides HPE StoreOnce solution for backup and recovery, which provides disk based backup, deduplication, and safe long-term storage.

International Business Machines Corporation

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines Corporation is based in Armonk, New York. The U.S based company specializes in integrated technology and services. It provides data management platforms, artificial intelligence platforms, and cloud based services. Additionally, it operates in financing, business consulting services, and cognitive solutions segments. IBM FlashSystem A9000R provides high performance capability with ultra-low latency.

