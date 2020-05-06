Document Cameras/Visual Presenters Market Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2027

Increasing demand for document scanner in education and commercial sectors

Document cameras, also known as visual presenters systems, are utilized to capture real-time images of documents to present before large audiences through projectors or other displaying mediums

The document camera captures images with a high definition camera mounted on the system arm, which facilitates movement over the page

The document camera is majorly utilized in corporate and education sectors to present handwritten notes, documents, or any two- and three-dimensional objects

The visual presenter is compatible with projector and monitor, which enhances customer experience and enables use of the system with minimum technical knowledge

Document cameras are employed in classrooms, during training sessions, for videoconferencing, in courtrooms for evidence, and in various surgical procedures.

Key Drivers of Document Cameras/ Visual Presenters Market

Increasing demand for digitized content for classroom and corporate solution. Companies are investing to improve the quality of conference rooms with advanced digital solutions, which is expected to drive the document cameras or visual presenter market.

Improvement in educational facilities in schools and colleges with digital platforms is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period

The document camera solution provider are offering the complete solution with multiple supporting hardware to maintain their dominance in the document cameras or visual presenters market.

North America to hold major share of global document cameras/ visual presenters market

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the document cameras or visual presenters market. Increasing demand for digital content and presentation systems in the commercial sector is expected to fuel market growth of document cameras.

Presence of major manufacturers of document cameras and visual presenters and IT and manufacturing companies in North America is boosting the adopting the advanced digital systems, to improve presentation qualities of speaker or presenter, in the region

Global Document Cameras/ Visual Presenters Market – Competition Landscape

In 2018, ELMO USA CORP, launched advanced portable document camera ELMO’s 4K MX series with improvement in camera quality and addition features.

Key players operating in global document cameras/ visual presenters market:

ELMO USA CORP

ELMO USA CORP is global company that provides advanced document cameras, wireless solutions, classroom carts, projectors, and refurbished products. It offers complete advanced solutions for classroom and businesses. The company provides hardware and software support to improve the performance of document cameras or visual presenters and supporting hardware.

AVer Information Inc.

AVer Information Inc. is a leading global company that specializes in the manufacture of digital presentation and surveillance technologies. The company’s business segments are: education and business. The company provides mechanical arm document cameras, FlexArm document cameras, and wireless document cameras. It also offers USB document cameras, USB video conferencing cameras, and EVC series video conferencing. For improving the performance of other solution offered by the company, Aver Information Inc. provides interactive flat panels and charging solutions.

Key players operating in the global electronic security system market include AVer Information, ELMO USA CORP, Seiko Epson Corporation, IPEVO Inc, and Lumens.