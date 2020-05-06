Door Controls and Accessories Market – Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast by 2027

Door Controls and Accessories Market: Introduction

Door controls and accessories refers to a system which enables the functioning of a door and is widely used in public places such as stores, shopping malls, hotels, theatres among others. Generally these are of two types: manual and automatic. In the current scenario, automatic door controls are being used primarily due to their efficiency and ability to function according to the need of the individual

Infra-red, ultrasonic/radio, and other wireless technologies are being used in automatic door control systems. Door controls and accessories are not just being used for opening and closing the door but also for security, privacy, fire & smoke check, and energy saving.

Door Controls and Accessories Market – Dynamics

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Rising demand for smart homes

Demand for smart homes is expected to increase yearly due to their feasibility and multi usability. Smart homes utilize sensor technologies in their infrastructure. This has been promoting the use of door controls and accessories. Currently, the applicability of door controls and accessories is majorly in the commercial sector. However, with increase in smart home constructions, its demand is likely to increase in residential sectors too. These are multipurpose systems that are not just used for path crossing but also for security, energy, and time saving.

High initial cost as well as heavy maintenance and repair costs

It has been observed that the cost related to door controls and accessories is comparatively high as opposed to conventional door systems. A conventional door system is significantly cheaper than the automatic door control system. Lower economy as well as lower middle economy countries still prefer to install the conventional system for doors which is likely to restrain this market. Moreover, the expenses for maintenance and repair are high due to the sensor technology.

Increasing adoption of green building codes and energy efficient products

The awareness among the people regarding environment and the government focus on minimum usability of the products which harms the environment is increasing year byyear. Although the awareness and the initiatives of the government are not implemented at a large scale but the rising awareness regarding energy saving is increasing the demand for the products which are less harmful for the environment. Moreover, rising concerns regarding sustainable development has led to the use of energy efficient products. The recently launched door controls and accessories are likely to be more energy efficient and less harmful to the environment. This is anticipated to expand the usage of automatic door controls and accessories in upcoming infrastructural, residential, as well as commercial projects.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market in Terms of Market Size

In terms of region, the global door controls and accessories market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market because the region has the highest number of smart homes and consequently high adoption rate of door control and accessories in smart homes.

Door Controls and Accessories Market –Competitive Landscape

In May 2018, Secure+Therm automatic sliding door system was launched by TORMAX. It is one of the most energy efficient door control systems due to its lightweight and thermally separated profile.

In December 2017, Ozone, one of the leading innovative architectural hardware solutions provider, launched Airdrive. It is one of the slimmest automatic sliding door system in the world. Airdrive complies with EU standards EN 16005, EN60335, EN 1SO 13849 1:2008; German standards DIN 18650S; and CE conformity.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets