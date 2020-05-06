Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment up to 2027

Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Overview

High demand for consumer electronic products such as home appliances, high-end gaming PCs, and computer hardware has accelerated growth in the global electronics contract manufacturing services (EMS) market. As, contract manufacturing companies do not limit the contract to manufacture goods to single hiring, which open new areas for growth. Additionally, outsourcing of ancillary activities assists OEMs to focus on their core competencies. This further helps them in improving their operational efficiencies and cuts production costs.

Use of electronic contract manufacturing services model allows OEMs to sideline complex and tedious large-scale industrial operations. It also aids in reducing time to market and time to volume production by deploying advanced technology solutions. Significant rise in demand for smartphones is a key growth driver for electronics contract manufacturing services (EMS) market. Moreover, with strict policies, complying with them is sometime difficult; thus by outsourcing them enables OEMS to enhance their research and development activities.

Apart from this information, detailed description on other parameters such as geographical reach, ongoing trends, and strategies devised by players to compete with other will give out complete knowledge about the market. Transparency Market Research has given detailed information on all these parameters, giving complete insight on the global electronics contract manufacturing services (EMS) market in its upcoming report.

Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Notable Developments

Players competing aggressively in the global electronics contract manufacturing services (EMS) market includes Jabil Circuit, New Kinpo Group, Sanmina-SCI, Celestica, Venture Corporation, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology, Plexus, Elcoteq, Universal Scientific Industrial Co Ltd, and Benchmark Electronics. The focus of these players is to develop highly efficient service delivery capabilities. Players are gaining log-term contract by entering into a partnership or acquisition. Increasing investment in research and development activities to develop better and advance electronic contract manufacturing services.

For instance, in 2017, Flex acquired AGM automotive, supplier of interior components for automobile. This acquisition gave Flex benefit to enhance efficient design capabilities AGM and to meet key global OEMs.

Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growing demand for electronic contract manufacturing (EMS) services has grown in the aerospace and defense and automotive sector. But there are high chances EMS are not up to the mark and suit best for the OEMs. OEMs many a time fails to understand that outsourcing the assembly processes can result in consuming more time and further complicate than in-house services. Additionally, efforts made to control cost, quality, and production volumes might also hamper the growth in the global electronics contract manufacturing services (EMS) market.

Labor Intensive Economies to Spur Demand in Asia Pacific Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market

On regional front, regions taken in consideration to evaluate the growth of electronic contract manufacturing service includes North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is estimated to be a key contributor in the global electronic contract manufacturing services (EMS) market. China might stand at the leading position and dominate Asia Pacific electronic contract manufacturing services (EMS) market. Labors available at low cost and abundantly available raw material have made China a leading region in global electronics contract manufacturing services (EMS) market.

On the other hand, North America is expected to hold substantial share in the global electronic contract manufacturing services (EMS) market. Extensive research and development activities taking place and large number of medical institute present in the region makes it a lucrative market for the growth of electronic contract manufacturing services (EMS) market.