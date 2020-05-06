Eye Cream Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2026

Creams that have been specifically formulated for the treatment of the delicate under eye part are termed as eye creams. These creams usually have higher oil content than the regular face creams or lotions, and contain a high amount of active pharmaceutical ingredients to reduce or erase dark circles, aging lines, and wrinkles.

The global eye cream market is driven by various factors, for instance increasing availability of customized products that are easy to use, lifestyle changes, and rising number of beauty shops, which are estimated to drive the eye cream market throughout the forecast period 2018 – 2026. Furthermore, benefits offered by new product include advanced treatment solutions and they are designed for different skin types which are the key drivers likely to expand the overall eye cream market in the coming years. However, health issues related to harmful chemicals used in the products is projected to hinder the eye cream market in the future. Furthermore, increasing penetration rate of new players entering the market is set to provide a better opportunity to boost the eye cream market in the future.

The global eye cream market has been bifurcated by product type, application, ingredient, age group, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the eye cream market is divided into medicated and cosmetic product type. By application, the market has been split into sun protection, dark circles, wrinkles & anti-aging, hydrating, puffiness, cleansers, and others (infections etc.). Based on ingredient, the eye cream market can be segmented into organic ingredient and synthetic ingredient. According to age group segment, the market is separated by age<20, age 20-35, and age 35-50. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. Offline can be further bifurcated into hypermarkets and supermarkets, independent retailers, pharmacies and drugstores, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and department stores. Offline channel holds the highest market share in terms of revenue in the eye cream market.

In terms of region, the global eye cream market is categorized across North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and rest of North America. Europe’s eye cream market analysis and forecast includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa segment depicts the eye cream market analysis and forecast across GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America eye cream market is segmented among Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. Asia Pacific is the dominating market for eye cream products owing to high skin care awareness and increasing disposable income of the population. Amongst Asian countries, China and India have significant potential due to huge population growth and rising number of local brands.

Key players serving in the global eye cream market includes Sephora, Akorn Consumer Health (Thera Tears), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt Ltd., Estee lauder, Eye Care Cosmetics, Helena Rubinstein, iS CLINICAL, Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision, La Roche-Posay, L’Oréal S.A., New Avon LLC, PCA Skin,Shiseido Co.,Ltd., and The Body Shop International Limited. Players in the eye cream market are estimated to take advantage of the rising demand for eye care treatment in the coming years, due to the growing consciousness of consumers about their appearance in public. The players are launching new products which include low-cost products to premium product brands. The market is projected to see an upsurge in the trend of rising sale owing to higher purchasing power of women. As a result, the overall eye cream market is estimated to surge.