Flame and Detonation Arrestor Market To 2027 Anticipated To Experience Extraordinary Growth During Forecast Period

Flame and detonation arresters are mechanical devices installed in a flammable vapor piping system or on a storage tank nozzle. Additionally, the main function of a flame and detonation arrester is to extinguish any flame front propagating through flammable air or vapor mixture during emergency.

Flame arresters are also known as deflagration arresters, and are used to stop fire from spreading in the storage tank or in pipework. Moreover, detonation arresters are robust and used to prevent from an explosion.

Flame and detonation arresters are mounted on controlling the pressure drop across storage vessels and pipes. In terms of installation type, the flame and detonation arrestor market can be classified into horizontal flame arresters and vertical flame arresters.

Flame and detonation arresters are the device that is used to stop the explosive gaseous and liquid and mixtures, so as the range of explosion cannot spread.

Flame and detonation arresters absorb the heat in the flame front. Moreover, it is also used to reduce the temperature under auto ignition to extinguish the flame.

Flame and Detonation Arrestor Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of Flame and Detonation Arrestor Market

Explosions and fire threats in the chemical industry are expected to drive the demand for flame and detonation arresters, thus fueling market growth

Growth of oil & gas industry globally is expected to propel the demand for flame and detonation arrestors during the forecast period. There is a high risk of explosion during oil & gas production.

Flame and detonation arrestors are also used in the hydrogenation process in the pharmaceutical industry to prevent fire. This is anticipated to augment the expansion of the flame and detonation market during the forecast period. Moreover, the mining industry can also be a potential end-user of flame and detonation arrestors.

North America to Hold Significant Share of Global Flame and Detonation Arrestor Market

North America is projected to hold a significant share of the flame and detonation arrestor market due to growth of oil & gas, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. This is expected to increase the demand for flame and detonation arrester.

Expansion of the chemical industry in Europe is projected to fuel the demand for flame and detonation arrestors across the region.

The oil & gas industry in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is growing and the region is establishing new storage depots. This is likely to accelerate the demand for flame and detonation arresters in the region.

Pharmaceutical and chemical industries are booming in the Asia Pacific region due to easy availability of raw materials and cheap labor in the region. The growth of these industries will result in increased demand for flame and detonation arrestors in Asia Pacific.

Flame and Detonation Arrestor Market – Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global flame and detonation arrestor market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35%–40% of the market share. Key players operating in the global flame and detonation arrestor market include:

CEBECO PTY LTD.

Emerson Electric Co.

THE PROTECTOSEAL COMPANY

Groth Corporation

NAO Inc.

SPARTAN CONTROLS

Tornado Combustion Technologies

L&J Technologies

Fabbrica Nazionale Cilindri S.p.A

KITO Armaturen GmbH

