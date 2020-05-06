Fogging Machines Market – Industry Trends, Key Drivers, Forecast 2027

Fogging Machines Market – Introduction

A fogging machine is used to generate fog or smoke. It is a device that emits a dense vapor which appears similar to smoke or fog. The fuel tank of a fogging machine is filled with a chemical. Fog is generated from the machine using either thermal energy or chilled. The temperature of fogging machines varies according to the type of chemical used to create fog. Different types of chemicals are utilized to generate various types of fog or smoke. These types of fogging machines is used to protect the stock, plant, public health etc. from insects, virus and mosquito. Additionally, fogging machines are used in media & entertainment industry to create smoke or fog effects for a movies or series. Fogging machines are of two types: thermal fogging machine and cold fogging machine.

Fogging Machines Market: Competitive Landscape

Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd

Established in 1947, Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd manufactures, distributes, and develops valves for the automotive and aircraft industry. The company offers products such as insect vector control, truck mount thermal, truck mount cold fogger, handheld thermal, backpack cold fogger, miniature light traps, Tornado, Mister III, Cyclone Ultra II, Nightstar, Red Bird, Blue Bird, And Hurricane Ultra II.

pulsFOG Dr. Stahl & Sohn GmbH

Founded in 1968, pulsFOG Dr. Stahl & Sohn GmbH is situated in Überlingen, Germany. The company manufactures and designs fogging machines for various end-user such as human being, animals, and crops. The company provides cold fogger and thermal fogger. It offers fogging machines for pest control, plant protection, livestock hygiene, and stored products.

ROYAL TRADELINKS PVT.LTD

Founded in 1997, Royal Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd is situated in New Delhi, India. The company manufactures and sells pest control equipment, fogging machines, and other related products. It offers numerous equipment such as electric fogging machines, portable fogging machine, pickup mountable, and truck mountable. The company is an ISO 9001-2015 certified company.

Other key players operating in the global fogging machines market include Environmental Solutions & Professional Products, ZC Machinery INC., IGEBA Gerätebau Gmbh, Micron Group, B&G Equipment Company, TTS Group, HSC ULV Fogger, UNA Corporation, and Shouguang Jiafu Agricultural Machinery.

