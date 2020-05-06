Food Grade Foam Stabilizer Market Poised for an Explosive Growth in the Near Future

Global Food Grade Foam Stabilizer Market Outlook

On a global level, beer consumption has witnessed significant growth over the last couple of decades. The global beer market is expected to account for almost twice the size of the global wine market. With growth in beer consumption, the demand for its ingredients, such as food grade foam stabilizer, has also shot up. Food grade foam stabilizer for beer is specially developed and produced to give beer a more stable, longer-lived and creamier foam. Other than in breweries, food grade foam stabilizers find large-scale applications in several other food products, such as dairy and bakery products. Food grade foam stabilizers help in the removal of haze-producing polyphenols. It also protects products against chill- and permanent-haze development.

Global Food Grade Foam Stabilizer Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

In the global market, a rise in the consumption of food products, such as bakery and dairy products and beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, has been observed. When it comes to consumption of any kind of food products and beverages, consumers want the flavor to last longer. Consumers also want taste as well as foam stablitlty. Food grade foam stabilizers give a food product all of these characteristics, which will drive for food grade foam stabilizers to be used in products, especially in the food service and the food processing sectors. Food grade foam stabilizers also help in preventing oxidation of flavonoids and have no negative impact on other food ingredient parameters. That apart, food grade stabilizers also help in improving the shelf life of food products. All of these products will increase the demand for Food grade foam stabilizers during the forecast period.

Global Food Grade Foam Stabilizer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Food Grade Foam Stabilizer market are CBS Brewing, Ashland Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, J. Allcock & Sons Ltd, Lonza Group Ltd., Zibo Hailan Chemical Co Ltd, BASF SE, Amba Gums & Feeds Products., Lambent Technologies, Inc., Lallemand Inc., among others.

Key Trends: Global Food Grade Foam Stabilizer Market

Major shareholding companies have been executing several key acquisition strategies to gain the technical know-how of acquired companies to produce high quality and innovative food grade foam stabilizer for its target customers.

Global Food Grade Foam Stabilizer Market: Key Developments

In the year 2017, Ashland Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Etain, France, and its associated business, from Reichhold Holdings International B.V.

In May 2017, Ashland Inc. completed the acquisition of the privately owned Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc., a leading provider of quality ingredients to the global health and wellness industries and high-value differentiated products to fragrance and flavor houses.

Owing to the rising demand for food grade foam stabilizers, some of the key manufacturers are also strategizing on improving their production capacities to cater to changing customer needs.

In 2017, The Dow Chemical Company announced that it has completed a capacity expansion that will more than double its capacity for its METHOCEL™ MX food grades products line. METHOCEL™ MX is a kind of food grade foam stabilizer

Opportunities for Food Grade Foam Stabilizer Market Participants

In 2016, the global food and beverages was valued at US$ 13.9 trillion and the market is anticipated to grow 4% during the forecast period. There has been continuous growth in the consumption of several food products, such as pastries and dairy products, such as ice creams. On the other hand, beer consumption rate has been on a year-on-year rise. All of these products require better foam stability, longer shelf life and good flavor. Food grade foam stabilizers provide all these features as well as enhance quality of food grade products. Hence, rising consumption of such food products will create opportunities for the manufacturers of food grade stabilizers in the global market.

