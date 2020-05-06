Forest Logging Equipment Market Future, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Forest Logging Equipment Market – Introduction

Logging is the cutting,skidding, on-site processing, and loading of trees or logs onto trucks or skeleton cars. It is the beginning of a supply chain that provides raw material for many products worldwide that is used for housing,construction,energy, and consumer paper products. Logging systems are also used to manageforests, reduce the risk of wildfires, and restore ecosystem functions.

The machines used to carry out this logging process are called forest logging equipment. They include various heavy machinery such as forwarders, harvest processor, feller buncher, and wheeled feller buncher. These equipment make the task of forest logging easier. All equipment used for logging are heavy machines.

Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70191

Global Forest Logging Equipment Market – Competitive Landscape

Associated Oregon Loggers, Inc.

Associated Oregon Loggers, Inc. is a statewide trade association that represents some 1,000 member companies involved in the harvest and sustainable forest management of Oregon’s 30 million acres of forestland. The company was founded in 1969. The association has been in service for more than 40 years. It has provided different business services to allied forestry small businesses and independent contract logging firms. The forest contractors of the company proudly manage, harvest, and grow renewable forests. This company has the largest logging association membership in America.

John Deere

John Deere is the brand name of Deere & Company, founded in the year 1837. The company engages in the manufacture of forestry, agricultural, construction machinery, and drivetrains that are used in heavy equipment, diesel engines, and lawn care equipment. The company was 102nd in the Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. Apart from manufacturing heavy duty machinery, the company also offers financial services and other related services.

Other major players operating under the similar market are Blount International Incorporated, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Concern Tractor Plants, Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore Company Limited, High Technology Investments BV, Hitachi Limited, Husqvarna AB, and Hyundai Heavy Industries Company Limited.

Global Forest Logging Equipment Market – Dynamics

Driver: Highly reliable heavy duty machines

Forest logging machines are highly reliable as they are specially designed for heavy duty applications. The efficiency of these machines is significantly high and hence, they are used in the forest logging. Consistent deforestation across the globally is a key factor fueling the demand for forest logging equipment. Continuous demand for land is boosting deforestation at a rapid pace. Deforestation primarily includes forest logging and clear-cutting, which fuel the demand for forest logging equipment. Moreover, advances in technology and increasing automation are also fueling the market. A wide range of machines are utilized for forest logging, each equipment performing a different task associated with the process.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets