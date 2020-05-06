Freight Procurement Solutions Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast up to 2027

Freight Procurement Solutions Market – Introduction

Freight procurement solutions provide freight automation by comparing different carrier types, mode, capacity, and services offered by logistics partners on a single.

Freight procurement solutions are required by companies who outsource their freight transportation services.

are required by companies who outsource their freight transportation services. Freight sourcing is a long and complex process, which includes obtaining rates from multiple carriers, comparing the best carrier option offering the best prices, and analyzing the quality services along with the time required for freight delivery. Freight procurement solutions ensure best supply chain and logistics partners at lowest cost.

Increased complexity in the supply chain process due to growing international trade is one of the most important factors fueling the demand for freight procurement solutions.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Key Drivers of the Freight Procurement Solutions Market

Continuous increase in transportation cost projected to drive the demand for freight procurement solutions

Continuous increase in transportation cost is one of the most important factors responsible for the growth of the freight procurement solutions market. Growth in international trade has created an imbalance in supply and demand for freight transport services and resulted in increased oil prices.

A huge shift has taken place in the supply chain of various industries. End-users need to optimally utilize the best mode of transportation, while keeping the cost as low as possible.

Freight procurement solutions allow the users to compare different carriers, rates, and other important factors considered in managing the supply chain, and ensures that the best possible carrier is chosen at best rates.

Complexity of operations in supply chain management to fuel the demand for freight procurement solutions

Another factor expected to fuel the freight procurement solutions market is the growing complexity of supply chain management.

The changing rules and regulations pertaining to international trade, taxation policies, and availability of numerous service providers makes it difficult to maintain the supply chain manually and keep the records updated.

Freight procurement solutions help in maintaining updated records of supply chain partners and analyzes the gap in the supply chain, thus simplifying the freight procurement process.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “Freight Procurement Solutions Market”

Freight Procurement Solutions Market – Competition Landscape

The top five players are expected to account for 20% to 25% share of the global freight procurement solutions market. A few of the key players operating in the global freight procurement solutions market include: