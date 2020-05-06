News

May 6, 2020
2 Min Read
Press Release

5-Aminosalicylic Acid Market Report gives key strategies pursued by driving 5-Aminosalicylic Acid Industry Key Players and Sections of Market like-item determinations, volume, creation esteem, Feasibility Analysis, Classification dependent on types and end client application areas with geographic development and up and coming progression. 5-Aminosalicylic Acid market report gives comprehensive outline of Invention, Industry Requirement, innovation and generation investigation considering main considerations, for example, Revenue, ventures and business development.

Major market players in 5-Aminosalicylic Acid Industry are:
*Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd
*Cambrex
*Sunflower
*Hubei Ocean Biotech Co., Ltd
*Lasa Loboratory
*ALP PHARM BEIJING CO LTD, CHINA
*BAYER PHARMA AG, GERMANY
*CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD, INDIA
*CHEMI SPA, ITALY
*CILAG CHEMIE AG, SWITZERLAND
*CORDEN PHARMA BERGAMO SPA, ITALY
*CTX LIFE SCIENCES PVT LTD, INDIA
*DEAFARMA, Italy
*DIVIS LABORATORIES LTD, INDIA
*DK Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd, India
*DR REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD, INDIA
*EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO, UNITED STATES
*ERREGIERRE SPA, ITALY
*INFAR SA, SPAIN
*IPCA LABORATORIES LTD, INDIA
*LUPIN LTD, INDIA
*PharmaZell (Vizag) Private Limited, JAPAN
*PHARMAZELL GMBH, GERMANY
*PLIVA CROATIA LTD, Croatia
*SIGMA F AND D DIV LTD, UNITED STATES
*SIMS SRL, ITALY
*SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, INDIA
*SYNTESE AS, DENMARK
*TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, ISRAEL
*WAITAKI INTERNATIONAL

5-Aminosalicylic Acid Industry Segmentation, By Product Type
*High Purity
*Low Purity

5-Aminosalicylic Acid Industry Segmentation, By Application
*Enteric-coated Tablets Product
*Capsule Product
*Others

By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Table Of Contents (Major Points)
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis
Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 7 Major Material Analysis
Chapter 8 Major Type Analysis
Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast
Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter 13 Conclusions
Chapter 14 Appendix

