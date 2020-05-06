Gaming Simulators Market Overview and Forecast Analysis up to 2027

Gaming Simulators Market – Introduction

are used for different games to provide a real life experience. Components used in gaming simulators include driving wheels, panels, guns, boxing gloves, and paddles. Manufacturers offer gaming simulators for individual use and commercial use. Automotive companies adopt gaming simulators to provide training to racing drivers, and to analyze the performance of the vehicle to improve the driving experience.

Gaming companies are developing advanced gaming simulators to enhance the user’s gaming experience by adding a real life touch with graphics and simulation.

Key Drivers of the Gaming Simulators Market

Gaming solution providers adopt virtual reality technology to enhance real life gaming experiences. Automobile industries are expected to adopt simulators to improve new model designs and performance, which is expected to drive the growth of the gaming simulators market during the forecast period.

Increasing number of gaming zones and increasing adoption of virtual training solutions for racing drivers are expected to fuel the market growth of gaming simulators.

Gaming simulators require different supporting devices such as sensors, monitors, and VR systems. Increased demand for gaming simulators is creating revenue opportunities for gaming equipment manufacturers as well.

Several automotive companies are also launching customized gaming simulators to increase the popularity and demand of their products.

North America to hold major share of the global gaming simulators market

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global gaming simulators market due to the presence of key manufacturers of gaming simulators in the region.

The gaming simulators market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in number of game zones based on virtual reality and simulation systems in the region. Rise in demand for individual use of gaming simulators for entertainment in several Asian countries such as Japan, China, and India is expected to fuel the demand for gaming simulators.

Key players operating in the global gaming simulators market:

CXC Simulations

CXC Simulations is a global provider and manufacturer of racing simulators for professional and personal use. The company offers customized racing simulators for commercial use and also offers standard solutions. It offers different types of gaming simulators such as display based simulators and virtual reality based simulators. CXC Simulations offers rental services in gaming simulators to automotive industries. The company operates its business in gaming hardware, standard and customized software, and support services.

RSEAT Ltd.

RSEAT Ltd. is a leading player in designing and manufacturing gaming simulator equipment. The company is located in Gabrovo, Bulgaria. It provides cockpit solutions and TV or monitor stands for gaming simulators. RSEAT Ltd. operates its business in 90 countries across the globe and designs customized gaming seats for the automotive industry and standard solutions for game zones and sports clubs.

Key players operating in the global gaming simulators market include CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies, ELEETUS, GTR Simulators, Simxperience (Villers Enterprises Ltd.), Vesaro, Aeon Simulators Limited, Hammacher Schlemmer & Company, Inc., Playseat, Cruden B.V. and Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.