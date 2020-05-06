Gigabit Network Access Control Systems Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

Global Gigabit Network Access Control Systems Market – Introduction

Network access control is a computer networking system which helps in protecting the network from external devices. Network access control is defined by the set of protocols which are policies that describe how to secure the network access from external devices. Moreover, network access control systems are embedded with various devices such as network ports, consoles, sensors, switches, and firewalls.

A network connects with multiple devices such as mobile phones, computers, and IoT devices. Switches, routers, and wireless access points are the basic networks with the help of which these devices can communicate with each other and also with other networks such as internet.

Gigabit network access control systems are equipped with gigabit network switches & Ethernet switches. Enterprises are able to secure their networks more effectively with the help of these advance switches and increase network efficiency. Moreover, networks have developed significant amount of load, due to growing amount of data and applications running on the networks.

Growing advancement in technologies such as 802.11ac wireless standards, IP convergence, cloud, Internet of Things, and server virtualization has improved the productivity of organizations; but it has increased the pressure on enterprise networks. Gigabit network access control systems have 10G uplink access switches, 10G network interface card (NIC), and 10GBase-T ports. Additionally, 10GBase-T ports are becoming popular in servers and network switches due to their low cost and ease of use.

The need for gigabit network access control systems are increasing significantly with increasing demand for IT infrastructure in small & medium enterprises. Organizations are upgrading their network access control systems with gigabit network access control systems which are cheaper and provide high productivity. Network access control systems have to be updated from core switches which connects all the access switches together. Additionally, it connects with servers and network-attached storage (NAS) devices.

Gigabit Network Access Control Systems Market – Dynamics

Increasing number of devices and rising demand for data protection solutions

Increasing number of electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, and IoT enabled devices are increasing the load of network access control systems, which is increasing the demand for gigabit network access control systems. Moreover, rising malware attacks and increasing demand for data protection solutions is likely to propel the gigabit network access control systems market in the near future.

Global Gigabit Network Access Control Systems Market – Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Gigabit Network Access Control Systems Market