High Demand for Frozen Juice Bases to Spearhead Market Growth

Market Outlook

With increasing consumer preference towards taste, there is a gradual demand being created for frozen desserts over the years, which has fuelled the growing demand for frozen juice bases in recent years. The frozen juice bases are defined as the concentrated blends of fresh juice which processed and frozen to increase its shelf life. Frozen juice bases are usually sourced from natural products, for example, berries, citrus, pomes, drupes, peps, and others. However, due to growing advancement in science and technology, the artificially frozen juice bases are manufactured by sourcing synthetic compounds which have a similar flavor to fruits. The Frozen juice bases are blended and processed to manufacture concentrates, juice squash, zests, and others so as to impart the sweet-smelling flavors in desired beverages. In contrast to counterfeit juice powders, frozen juice bases impart the exact taste of the fresh fruit. The growing demand from wellbeing cognizant population in the developing economies for the frozen desserts and beverages has a significant contribution to the growth of global frozen juice bases market. The developing modernity throughout the years has brought about different developments and advancement in flavor-improving strategies, which has created a rising demand for frozen juice bases from different end users. Bound to all the driving elements, the global frozen juice bases market is anticipated to remain positive during the forecast period.

Far-reaching Demands for Frozen Juice Bases

The global beverage industries are focusing to enhance the flavor as well as the aroma of the beverage which is being manufactured, as consumers are more becoming health conscious and show increasing interest in the ingredients used in the product. This factor is primarily attributed to the enhancement of various beverage products such as frozen juice bases, especially in non-carbonated drinks, fruit flavors, and others. Thus, the population is benefited through flavor enhanced ingredients such as frozen juice bases which maintain the natural aroma as well as flavors of fruity beverages. Consequently, the consumers in the developed economies such as U.S, U.K, and others show increasing interest on frozen juice bases due to increasing juice consumption in households which is foreseen to drive the demand for frozen juice bases market in the upcoming years. Due to substantial development in the modern groceries and online retailing, there is an increasing market penetration for frozen juice bases in the recent years which is one of the key strategies adopted by major market players of frozen juice bases over the world. This is additionally expected to fuel the positive growth of the global frozen juice bases market during the forecast period.

Global Frozen Juice Bases: Key Players

Some of the major players of frozen juice bases include GLCC Co., Lyons Magnus, Inc., Balchem Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Company, Variety Foods, Inc., Nanci’s Frozen Yogurt, Döhler GmbH, Tree Top Inc., HP Ingredients Corporation, Grünewald International, etc. More industrialists and other market participants have been showing keen interests towards frozen juice bases as the demand is emerging every year.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

As a flavor-enhancing ingredient, the frozen juice bases have revitalizing demand among consumers over the world. Also, the frozen juice bases are progressively consumed in nonalcoholic drinks which has flourishing interest among the customers. Because of extended distribution channels and growth in infrastructure in the supply chains all over the world, is expected that there would be beneficial returns for the industrialists and other market members of global frozen juice bases market during the forecast period.

Global Frozen Juice Bases: A Regional Outlook

Frozen juice bases are largely consumed across over the world owing to its abundant applications. Among all the regions, Europe has the conspicuous consumption of frozen juice bases principally in the countries, such as Germany, Italy, U.K, and others due to increasing consumption of smoothies and juice blends. In the Asia Pacific, the escalating imports of flavorants and a growing number of food processing industries over the years have contributed to the positive growth of the frozen juice bases market. In the region of North America, the frozen juice bases are intensely used fruit purees and sauces in food services along with households. In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, the frozen juice bases are consumed in cocktails, juice concentrates, and others. Owing to all the above driving factors, the global frozen juice bases market is expected to escalate in terms of value and volume during the period of forecast.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets