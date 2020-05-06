High Pressure Grinding Roller Market To 2026 Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Forecast Analysis

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “High Pressure Grinding Roller Market (Power Rating – 2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW, 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1900 kW, 2 x 1900 kW – 2 x 3700, and 2 x 3700 kW and above; Material Processed – Ferrous Metals and Ferroalloys Processing, and Non-Ferrous Metals Processing; Application – Diamond Liberation, Base Metal Liberation, Precious Metal Beneficiation, and Pellet Feed Preparation; End-user – Cement, and Ore and Mineral Processing) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global high pressure grinding roller market is expected to reach a value of US$ 604.2 Mn by 2026. In terms of value, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market stood at around 60 units in 2017. The North America high pressure grinding roller market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period both in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units). The market witnessed considerable growth in the Asia Pacific region because of an increase in greenfield mining activities and the expansion of brownfield iron ore projects.

The high pressure grinding roller market is influenced by market dynamics with the prime driving factor of increasing demand for high efficiency and low emission comminution solutions worldwide. In terms of power rating, the 2 x 1900 kW – 2 x 3700 segment is anticipated to gain the largest share with total value of US$ 207.9 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7% annually. However, high pricing of high pressure grinding rollers is one of the major challenges restraining the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the market is anticipated to grow due to increasing use of high pressure grinding rollers in hard rock mining.

In 2017, based on power rating, the 2 x 1900 kW – 2 x 3700 segment accounted for market value of about US$ 125.6 Mn in the global high pressure grinding roller market. Demand for this power range is driven by the need for higher power in base metal and precious metal mining activities. In terms of material processed, non-ferrous metals processing segment is anticipated to reach US$ 397.8 Mn at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2026.

The non-ferrous metals processing segment represents a relatively mature market compared to the ferrous metals and ferroalloys processing market. The non-ferrous metals processing segment is also slated to grow faster as compared to the ferrous segment during the forecast period 2018 – 2026 due to the likelihood of HPGR’s increased demand from gold, copper, and diamond mining activities. In terms of application, base metal liberation segment is anticipated to reach US$ 166.6 Mn at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2026. Base metal liberation is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to the growing use of HPGRs in ferrous and copper ore mining. In terms of end-user, the ore and mineral processing segment is anticipated to reach US$ 277.0 Mn by2026, at CAGR of 5.7%.

Some of the key players profiled in the global high pressure grinding roller market are CITIC Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., FLSmidth, KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, MetsoOyj, Cast Steel Products, The Weir Group PLC, Thyssenkrupp, Koppern Group, Outotec, and TAKRAF GmbH.

