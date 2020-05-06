High Protein Snacks Market – Food and Beverages Industries Have Emerged Growth

High Protein Snacks: Market outlook

The growing health and wellness trend has created strong demand for functional and fortified food and beverages significantly over the past years. The high protein snacks are protein fortified snacking options which have potential functional benefits for consumers. The high protein snacks are derived from animal-based or plant-based protein sources and made into on-the-go snacks to cater the consumers need for a round-the-clock snacking option.

Growing Snacking Trend and Increasing Consumer Demand for Healthy Protein Rich Diet is Paving the Path for High Protein Snacks

Snowballing urbanization and industrialization have resulted in the busy and hectic lifestyles of consumers. This hectic lifestyle has given rise to new eating habits that are unlike the normal three-square-meals eaten at the family table. Consumers are spinning towards round-the-clock snacking every time hunger strikes. However, consumers are also becoming more thoughtful about their snacking choices. They are opting for healthier snacks containing nutritious and natural ingredients, free-from claims and labels that are beneficial to their health and wellness. Thus, the consumers are turning towards protein fortified high protein snacks to mitigate their hunger. Healthy snacking is a growing food trend. Today, an ever-increasing number of snack bases are made with nuts, fruits, vegetables, beans, seeds, or combinations, to provide more protein and fiber to consumers, and offer healthy high protein snacks to the consumers. Besides, the consumers are preferring higher protein snacks as they fulfill the basic nutrition needs of the body, provides energy, cuts down the excesses fats and cholesterol, and also keeps individual satiated for longer.

Global High Protein Snacks: Key Players

Some of the major players of high protein snacks market include: Vitaco health Australia Pty Ltd., Small Planet Foods, Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, The WhiteWave Foods Company, Clif Bar & Company, Powerful Men LLC, Kellogg Co., Buff Bake, YouBar Manufacturing Company, General Mills, Inc., Premier Nutrition Corporation, Naturell Inc., Bakery Barn, Inc., Bounce Foods ltd., Good Full Stop Ltd., Kashi Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, PowerBar, Inc., Iovate Health Sciences Inc., and TruFoodMfg Company

Key Takeaways: High Protein Snacks

In 2018, Optimum Nutrition, a sports nutrition brand launched two high protein snacks namely ON Peanut Butter Chocolate protein and ON Protein Almonds cake bites in U.S to target health and wellness conscious demographics of the country.

In 2018, Quest Nutrition, launched Protein Chips based on Tortilla Style. The savory snacks feature at least nine times the protein of normal chips, and nearly 75 % lower net carbs, according to the company.

In 2016, Mars launched two protein bars under its Mars and Snickers brands in the UK, to cater the growing demand for high protein snack bars from the consumers.

Opportunities for Participants of High Protein Snacks Market:

Regions like North America and Western Europe are anticipated to have an increasing demand for high protein snacks due to increasing health and wellness conscious population and growing snacking trend among the consumers. Protein fortified food industry in North America and Europe is witnessing bolstering demand which is providing new growth opportunity for the high protein snacks market in the region. Besides, Asia Pacific is expected to have a growing market for high protein snacks. This can be attributed to raising awareness amongst consumers regarding nutritious and high protein content products, and increasing per capita expenditure on food and beverages in countries such as China, India, and ASEAN.

Manufacturers are trying to make products more nutritious, following the protein trend in food. Consumer awareness regarding better ways to pull off weight loss, anti-aging, and other health-related issues through the consumption of naturally sourced protein is compelling many manufacturers to offer high protein snacks with health benefits. Innovations in high protein snacks are expanding the consumer base even from the health-conscious community. Other trends such as the demand for organic and naturally sourced ingredients are also trending in the snacks industry resulting in the growing demand for organic high protein snacks. Manufacturers are well aware of the altering consumer trend and growing preference towards plant-based products and healthier lifestyle, and hence, are trying to update their inventories with more and more plant-based high protein snacks.

