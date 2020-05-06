Hook & Loop Products Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2027

Hook & Loop Products Market Introduction

Hook & loop products are a substitute to conventional attachment methods. These products consist of hooks and loops which can be closed and opened frequently for repeated closure.

are a substitute to conventional attachment methods. These products consist of hooks and loops which can be closed and opened frequently for repeated closure. Hook & loop products can be removed again up to 10,000 times. These products are used for mounting heavy objects as well as mount objects of lighter weight. In addition, hook & loop allow users to comfortably stow away cables.

Hook & Loop Products Market: Dynamics

Increase in demand for hook & loop for cable ties and cinch straps for bundling and securing of wires and cables is expected to boost the hook & loop products market in the near future.

Additionally, in medical field, hook & loop products are used for performing various tasks such as holding patient charts, securing large equipment and devices, which, in turn, is likely to increase the demand for hook and loop products in medical industry in the next few years.

Furthermore, in hiking or sporting equipment, hook & loop products are utilized to hold together any type of gear for any sport, indoor or outdoor. This, in turn, is projected to drive the global market.

The hook & loop products are employed to secure clothing and footwear. This is anticipated to boost the market in apparel and footwear industry.

Availability of Alternative Products Hindering Hook & Loop Products Market

Hook & loop products accumulate hair, dust, and fur in their hooks after a few months of regular use and becomes elongated or broken after extended use, due to these customers are moving toward alternative products such as zippers and shoelace in apparel and footwear industry. This, in turn, is expected to hamper the hook & loop products market during the forecast period.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Hook & Loop Products Market

North America dominated the global hook & loop products market in 2018. The U.S. accounted for more than 50% share of the market in the region in 2019.

The hook & loop products market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America. This can be attributed to rise in foreign direct investments (FDIs) and technological advancement in the developing economies of Asia Pacific.

Hook & Loop Products Market: Competitive Landscape

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Established in 1926, Kuraray Co., Ltd is located in Tokyo, Japan. The company manufactures and designs synthetic and chemical fibers. Also, it offers man-made leather, special resin, non-woven fabrics, and fine chemicals used as industrial and apparel materials. Furthermore, it manufactures medical and pharmaceutical products such as dental-care and dialyzers products. Moreover, the company manufactures and sells hook & loop products.

YKK Corporation

Founded in 1934, YKK Corporation is situated in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. YKK Corporation manufactures and develops fastener products. The company provides hook & loop fasteners, zippers, snaps, fabric tapes, and buttons. Furthermore, it designs products for machinery, architectural, engineering development, and other businesses.

Velcro Inc.

Founded in 1951, Velcro Inc. is situated in Manchester, New Hampshire, England. The company manufactures and designs hardware products. It offers non-woven loop material made for disposable applications, adhesives, electrical systems, and double-faced loops. Furthermore, it serves industries including packaging, medical & healthcare, apparel, and personal care. The company’s VELCRO Brand hook & loop is used for applications ranging from agricultural to industrial cleaning to transportation.

Other key players operating in the global hook & loop products market include:

3M

Paiho North America Corporation

Jianli Sticky Ribbon Co., Ltd.

Gottlieb Binder GmbH & Co. KG

LOVETEX INDUSTRIAL CORP.

Essentra plc

HALCO Europe Ltd.

