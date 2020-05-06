Hybrid Cloud Market Research Methodology & Rapid Growth Till 2024

Hybrid cloud alludes to a figuring stage that consolidates both private and open cloud systems. Organizations execute hybrid cloud as an approach to build the proficiency of business forms by uniting the speed and unwavering quality of private cloud and the monetary and more adaptable nature of open cloud when contrasted with the other. The mix of two assortments of cloud systems enable organizations to abuse the advantages of both. Therefore hybrid cloud has risen as a more practical answer for organizations attempting to cut down the high costs associated with working exclusively with the assistance of private cloud.

Hybrid cloud refers to a computing platform that incorporates both private and public cloud networks. Companies implement hybrid cloud as a way to increase the efficiency of business processes by bringing together the speed and reliability of private cloud and the economic and more scalable nature of public cloud as compared to the other. The combination of two varieties of cloud networks allow companies to exploit the benefits of both. Thus hybrid cloud has emerged as a more feasible solution for companies struggling to bring down the high costs involved in operating solely with the help of private cloud.

Some of the key factors driving the market for hybrid cloud include the increased awareness regarding the high efficiency achieved in business processes through hybrid cloud, the rising volumes of business data, and increased implementation of Internet of Things across industries. The rising popularity of big data management tools across organizations is also leading to the increased incorporation of hybrid cloud; the value additions in business operations achieved through big data techniques can be enhanced through the use of flexible and compatible cloud networks, which allow the smooth assimilation of data into the operational databases of companies.

Regardless of the vast benefits of hybrid cloud, the market faces restraints such as the high costs of installation as compared to the installation of a single cloud network as the former requires the deployment of two distinct cloud networks. Moreover, the relatively newer field of hybrid cloud could also mean that new kinds of data security issues might arise. Although ongoing technological developments will likely make the field more secure and cost-effective in the near future, the lack of the same presently hinders the overall growth prospects of the market to a certain extent.

Key companies operating in the global hybrid cloud market include EMC Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMware Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Dell Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets