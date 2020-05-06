Hydraulic Press Machine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Current Trends and Forecast by 2026

Hydraulic press is a machine tool which utilizes the hydraulic equal of a machine-driven pedal or a hydraulic cylinder to produce compressive strength. These press machines are capable for assembling, flattening, manufacturing, quality control, repairs and manufacturing goods testing, bending, punching, and trimming products. Press structures are attached with heavyweight arc steel structures which can be effortlessly used as an alteration to variety of pressing requirements. Hydraulic press machines are utilized in metal shaping process such as blanking, coining, stamping, and embossing. They are also used for metal stamping, which is a significant manufacturing process employed for the manufacturing the automobile body parts in the automotive industry. Utilization of hydraulic presses helps reduce labor charges and increase flexibility in manufacture of products.

Increase in demand for fabricated metal from the automotive industry, globally, is projected to boost the hydraulic press machine market during the forecast period. There are several key drivers that boost the popularity of hydraulic press machine in the market. Currently, the vendors operating in the market vendors are focusing on the reduction of manufacturing costs in order to adapt to the changing trends in the market.

The global hydraulic press machine market can be segmented based on type, industry, application, end-user, and region type. In terms of type, the market can be classified into C- frame, H-frame, and others (Bulldozer Hydraulic Press and 4 Post Hydraulic Press). Based on industry, the hydraulic press machine market can be segregated into electrical and electronics, automotive, military, food & beverage, ceramic and abrasives, and others (Pulp and Paper, Energy and Power, and Manufacturing). In terms of application, the hydraulic press machine market can be split into stamping, forging, compression molding, trimming, embossing, lamination, powder compacting, and others (heated platen, injection molding, punching and spotting). Based on end-user, the hydraulic press machine market can be bifurcated into Transportation industry & General Machinery industry.

The competition among global and regional players is high, due to the fragmented nature of the market. Based on region, the global hydraulic press machine market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, increase in demand for press machine by consumers is expected to drive the hydraulic press machine market. Europe has witnessed a rise in production of hydraulic press machines due to the increasing demand for them from the automotive industry in the region. Several players are losing their share of the market in Asia Pacific owing to the increasing in number of new entrants entering the market in the region. Rapid expansion of the automotive industry in Middle East & Africa has driven the demand for hydraulic press machines in the region. Moreover, demand for disjoined and portable press machines by street vendors is anticipated to propel the hydraulic press machine market globally. South America is expected to remain an attractive market for hydraulic press machine during the forecast period.

Leading manufacturers operating in the global hydraulic press machine market are Beckwood Press, Greenerd, Hare Press, and Schuler. Other prominent vendors in the hydraulic press machine market include Amino, Asai Corporation, Betenbender Manufacturing, Dake, Dorst Technologies, Enerpac, French Oil Mill Machinery, Fujian Haiyuan Automatic Equipments, Gasbarre Products, Hefei Metalforming Machine Tools, Japan Automatic Machine, Jier Machine Tool, Jiangsu Yangli Group, Kojima Iron Works, Komatsu, Lasco, Nantong Metalforming Equipment, Neff Press, Osterwalder, SANKI SEIKO, Santec Exim, Siempelkamp, SMS Meer,Dees Hydraulic Industrial, Tianjin Tianduan Press, Wabash MPI, Worcester Presses, World Precise Machinery Group, Xuzhou Metalforming Machine Group (Xuduan Group), and YOSHIZUKA SEIKI. Manufacturers are also making efforts to enhance their product quality by introducing new designs. This is likely to lead to the introduction of several advanced products in the market during the forecast period. Leading companies in the hydraulic press machine market offer a varied portfolio of better-performing products and sales service. This helps them capture a significant share of the market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

