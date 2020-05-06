Industrial Cyber Security Market 2019: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Global Industry Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Industrial Cyber Security Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

Industrial cyber security solutions are designed to protect industrial environments from cyber threats at all stages. Industrial cyber security is a highly growing and dynamic area of concern. It includes industrial control systems, the software and hardware solutions, and network security. These cyber security solutions are designed for the secured operation of machines and plants in industries.

Today, cyber-attacks are more sophisticated and targeted, resulting in financial and reputation loss. It has become easy for hackers to monetize their attacks using zero-day malware. Traditional cyber security solutions such as intrusion detection solutions and firewalls are unable to provide adequate protection for industrial control systems. The increase in number of cyber-attacks on industrial facilities has resulted in their impairment, led to disruption of production, compromised their safety, and damaged equipment.

In 2018, the global Industrial Cyber Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

Honeywell (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Cisco (US)

Schneider (France)

Rockwell (US)

Dell (US)

McAfee (US)

Symantec (US)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Power

Energy & Utilities

Transportation Systems

Chemical and Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

