Insights Industry Dynamics which are stimulating the Global Sourdough Market

Sourdough Market – Introduction

Bread existed much before than other foods and sourdough has been there for longer than most other breads. Sourdough bread is a tangy bread with an airy texture, unique flavors, and is made by the fermentation of dough using naturally occurring yeast and lactobacilli. As sourdough is leavened using natural yeast, it forms a crusty yet airy rich-flavored bread, and these characteristics set it apart from other loaves.

The sourdough market is likely to proliferate at a fast pace, owing to the shifting consumer preference for sourdough bread due to its numerous health benefits. Sourdough bread is increasingly gaining traction as its flavorful, keeps well, and is more nutritious than normal bread. As sourdough bread is easier to digest than the standard square-factory bread loaves, it is witnessing significant traction from consumers with wheat and yeast intolerances.

Sourdough Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2017, Puratos launched new sourdough range based on natural fermentation, backed by the recent investment the company made to grow the capacity and capabilities of its sourdough facility in Pennsauken, NJ.

In 2018, Swiss food specialist, Veripan, announced a revolutionary innovation in sourdough development with bio-preservative Panatura Protect. Panatura Protect enables bakers to use an ‘all-in-one’ solution for extended shelf-life bakery products. Furthermore, it has no chemical preservatives, no undesirable off-flavors, and no dough conditioners.

Puratos

Founded in 1919, Puratos is an international group that provides a wide range of raw materials, innovative products, and application expertise to sectors such as chocolate, bakery, and patisserie. Puratos is headquartered just outside Brussels (Belgium), and offers products and services in more than 100 countries around the world.

Veripan AG

Founded in 1992, Veripan AG is headquartered in Switzerland, and is a subsidiary of Panadoro Group AG. Veripan AG offers ingredients, recipes, and technologies for starch and fat-based foodstuffs, as well as products, machinery, and services in diverse areas of food systems and food engineering for bakery, dairy, and confectionery industries.

Boudin Bakery

Founded in 1849, Boudin is a bakery headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is known for its sourdough bread. Producer of French sourdough bread sourdough pizzas, pastries, soups and sandwiches, Boudin Bakery currently operates thirty-two bakery cafes and three wholesale bakeries situated in Southern California, Northern California, & the greater Chicago area.

IREKS GmbH,

Founded in 1856, IREKS GmbH is an international company in the food industry and is headquartered in Germany. Apart from IREKS bakery and confectionery business unit, the company is also active in ice cream products, aromas, Braumalze, and agricultural trade. It offers aroma and taste products, such as malt products and sourdoughs, function & process products; organic products, including organic sourdough, improvers, mixes, and malt products.

Sourdough Market Dynamics

Increased Diagnosis of Gluten Intolerance & Sensitivity to Fuel Sourdough Adoption

The number of people suffering from gluten intolerance or coeliac disease has grown significantly in recent years. The diagnosis of coeliac disease has grown on the back of rising awareness about the physiological effects of gluten diet. Furthermore, with consumers becoming increasingly aware about gluten sensitivity or wheat allergy, they are consciously limiting the gluten intake in their diet, and are preferring gluten-free products. Bread being a staple food in several parts of the world, demand for gluten-free bread is anticipated to grow. As sourdough is gluten-free, the consumption of its products is growing at a rapid pace.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65168

Shifting Consumer Preference for Traditional & Healthy Food in Western Europe Propelling Market Growth

Growing urbanization coupled with the accelerating demand for fast food products, including pizza, is fueling growth in Western Europe sourdough market. As sourdough pizza base freezes better than standard pizza base and also improves the taste considerably, it is witnessing increased adoption by the manufacturers of frozen pizza. Bread with a high GI score includes chemical constituents that are associated with elevated blood glucose levels. Consequently, Western Europe is witnessing demand for low GI food products, which is further triggering consumption of sourdough based confectionary products. Several bakery products’ manufacturers in Western Europe are developing and launching low GI sourdough items to appeal to a wider consumer base, which is likely to bring positive changes in the sourdough market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets