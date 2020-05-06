Invisible Braces Market 2019-2025 Growing Demand, Features, Trends, Investment Feasibility, Top Key Players & Regional Outlook

Enhanced technological advancement led to mounting demand for orthodontic treatments along with growing awareness due to aesthetic factors has caused the growth of invisible braces market. Climbing disposable incomes led to higher per capita healthcare expenditure which has further led to rising focus towards healthcare, hence, boosting the need for invisible braces precisely for adult population.

Geographically, the invisible braces market is classifies into five key regions: Europe, Latin America, North America, the Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The factors that has led North America to the winning market share is higher dental cosmetic surgery and available reimbursement for invisible dental braces. Whereas Asia-Pacific and Europe invisible braces market is expected to boost over the forecast period. Market of countries like Thailand, India and Singapore in Asia-Pacific is boosted due to dental tourism and low-cost based treatment. Hence, investors are devising strategies to invest more in Asia Pacific and European regions to surge their revenues.

Based on product type, the global invisible braces market is bifurcated into external and lingual braces. Another name for lingual braces is incognito or nano braces. These lingual braces are fixed behind the teeth and due to their position they are invisible. Major players involved in marketing and manufacturing of lingual dental braces are DENTSPLY (In-Ovation® L), 3M (Incognito® and iBraces®) and American Orthodontics (Harmony®). However, external braces are nearly same to the traditional braces but they are visible. External invisible dental braces are comfortable and smooth, made form polyurethane polymer. Distinctive feature between lingual and invisible braces is that later one are removable. Companies like Align Technology (Invisalign), Clear correct (Clear correct aligner) and Angel Align (Angel align Pro) are involved in marketing and developing external invisible braces. While on the basis of end-user, the invisible braces industry is segmented into dental and hospitals clinics. Dental clinics are anticipated to have higher market share than hospital in the near future.

Leading players of global invisible braces market are Dentsply International, Angel Align, Align Technology, ClearCorrect. 3M, Ormco, and American Orthodontics. In 2015, align technology generated sales revenue in Millions for its Invisalign products. The products of this company are targeted to specific age groups. For instance, it consists of Invisalign full, assist and teen products in their product portfolio. Invisible dental braces are not restricted to just Western Countries but Asia Pacific countries have also participated in the launch of these products. In 2016, Taiwan based company named Angel Align introduced Angelalign Pro invisible dental braces.

Key segments of ‘Global Invisible Braces Market’

Based on product, the market has been segmented into,

Clear Aligners

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces

Based on application, the market has been segmented into,

Adults

Teenagers

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Invisible Braces Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global invisible braces market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

