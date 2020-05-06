Invisible Speakers Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027

Global Invisible Speakers Market – Introduction

Invisible speakers can be installed into a wall or ceiling. They provide ambient sound that originates all over the space, with no visual footmark. Invisible speakers are specifically design to provide zero visual impact in any size space into the wall or ceiling.

Invisible speakers can be easily fitted with a variety of finish options. They can be installed behind leather or wood; into a solid block-work; into high-quality laminates and acoustic or polished plaster; or a wet plaster skim. Invisible speakers are used in different applications including home theater / surround sound, high-end multi-room audio systems, conference room tables, foreground music, background music, voice paging, and sound reinforcement.

Increasing adoption of IoT in in-home automation driving the global invisible speakers market

Previously, the traditional in-home technologies, such as entertainment and security systems, were primarily adopted by high-income individuals. However, since IoT connectivity or cost barriers to adoption are getting lower, middle-class individuals are shifting toward smart in-home technologies.

Increasing demand for comfortable and convenient living among homeowners has led to rapid adoption of IoT in in-home automation. In order to control and manage home appliances, consumers are shifting toward use of smart products such as TVs, refrigerators, lighting systems, and speakers.

Moreover, rising adoption of personal assistants in smart homes is expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers in the next few years. This is primarily because consumers are adopting technologically advanced devices such as smart TVs, smart speakers, gaming devices, etc. Thus, increasing adoption of IoT in in-home automation is driving the global invisible speakers market.

North America to hold a major share of global invisible speakers market

In terms of region, the global invisible speakers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global invisible speakers market during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for infotainment systems, specifically in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for invisible speakers from 2019 to 2027, due to increasing usage of invisible speakers in the commercial sector in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most rapidly expanding market for invisible speakers during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of smart-home appliances in the region, specifically in China, India, and Japan

Global Invisible Speakers Market – Competition Landscape

In June 2019, TruAudio introduced a new product called ‘WR24 speaker’, an invisible speaker specifically designed to be installed into wall surfaces. The WR24 speaker needs surface movement of 2 mm to deliver high- and mid-range frequencies.

Key Players Operating in Global Market