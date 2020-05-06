Laminated Dough Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2028

Global Laminated Dough Market Outlook

The global bakery industry has been witnessing a significant growth rate in terms of value sales. Health awareness and innovation are the two important factors driving the growth of bakery industry in the global market. Over the years, the industry has witnessed evolution which caters to the varying demand and needs of its target customers. Laminated dough is one such product that caters to the customers’ taste and requirements. Laminated dough consists of alternating layers of butter and dough which are processed repeated folding and rolling. During the processing of laminated dough products, water in the butter vaporizes and expands which causes the dough to puff up. Customers have a special preference for laminated dough products such as Croissant Pastry, Danish Pastry and Puff Pastry. Usually, laminated dough products are consumed as snacks especially in cafes and restaurants.

Global Laminated Dough Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in consumption of bakery products. Owing to this current trend, manufacturers are taking necessary steps on innovating its existing products and strategizing on coming up with unique products that cater to the consumers’ needs and requirements. Laminated dough is one such product, manufacturers have been innovating its product catalog. Laminated dough products such as croissant pastry, Danish pastry, flaky pastry or the puff pastry has witnessed significant rate of consumption, especially in the North American and European regions.

Global Laminated Dough Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Laminated Dough market are CSM Bakery Solutions, Dawn Food Products, Inc., BelPastry, Creation Food Company, PURATOS Group among others.

Laminated dough Market: Key Trends

The major shareholding companies in the laminated dough market have been strategizing on acquiring its counterpart companies to establish a stronghold in its regional market.

Laminated dough Market: Key Developments

In the year 2011, Dawn Food Products Inc., has completed the acquisition of Unifine Food & Bake Ingredients business of Royal Cosun. Unifine has around seven manufacturing plant in Europe which specializes in the manufacturing and supply of value-added pastry ingredients.

has completed the acquisition of Unifine Food & Bake Ingredients business of Royal Cosun. Unifine has around seven manufacturing plant in Europe which specializes in the manufacturing and supply of value-added pastry ingredients. In Feb 2017, PURATOS Group announced the acquisition of Diamant which is considered as one of the leading bakery ingredient producer in Central Europe.

Innovation Trend in Global Laminated Dough Market

One of the main types of laminated dough is the puff pastry. Puff Pastry is heavily dependent on the quality of raw material that is being used for processing. For the processing of any kind of laminated dough product, manufacturers take special concern on the quantity of fat content being used. Taking this factor into consideration, some of the ingredient companies have been contributing to the laminated dough Market growth. AAK which specializes in the production of food ingredients, developed a cost-efficient solution Akopastry HP 400 capable of producing lower fat content puff pastry.



