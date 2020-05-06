Laser Marking Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Laser Marking Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

Laser marking is a methods to leave marks on an object, which also includes color change due to chemical/molecular alteration, charring, foaming, melting, ablation, and more. The technique does not involve the use of inks, nor does it involve tool bits which contact the engraving surface and wear out, giving it an advantage over alternative engraving or marking technologies where inks or bit heads have to be replaced regularly.

In 2018, the global Laser Marking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Coherent

Han’s Laser

Trumpf

Gravotech

Jenoptik

Epilog Laser

600 Group

Mecco

Laserstar

Novanta

IPG Photonics

Beamer Laser Marking Systems

Eurolaser

Foba

Keyence

Photoscribe Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fiber Laser

Diode Laser

Solid State Laser

CO2 Laser

Market segment by Application, split into

Semiconductor & Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Laser Marking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Laser Marking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

