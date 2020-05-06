Laser Marking Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Laser Marking Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
Laser marking is a methods to leave marks on an object, which also includes color change due to chemical/molecular alteration, charring, foaming, melting, ablation, and more. The technique does not involve the use of inks, nor does it involve tool bits which contact the engraving surface and wear out, giving it an advantage over alternative engraving or marking technologies where inks or bit heads have to be replaced regularly.
In 2018, the global Laser Marking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Coherent
Han’s Laser
Trumpf
Gravotech
Jenoptik
Epilog Laser
600 Group
Mecco
Laserstar
Novanta
IPG Photonics
Beamer Laser Marking Systems
Eurolaser
Foba
Keyence
Photoscribe Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fiber Laser
Diode Laser
Solid State Laser
CO2 Laser
Market segment by Application, split into
Semiconductor & Electronics
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Laser Marking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Laser Marking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
