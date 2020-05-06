Lip Gloss Products Market To 2026 Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry

Lip gloss is used to impart lips a glossy luster and add a subtle color. Lip gloss may not give lips a definite color like lipstick. It is easier to apply. Lip gloss is a better option for everyday wear. Use of lip gloss provides moist and plump lips. Lip gloss is more commonly used by women who do not like to have makeup. The demand for lip gloss products has witnessed a significant rise in the last few years. The shift in consumers’ preferences is expected to boost the demand for lip gloss products across the globe in the near future. The lip gloss products market is expected to gain traction in the next few years.

The demand for lip gloss products is driven by increasing concerns about beauty, especially among women. The market is expected to expand at a significant pace in the next few years, due to rising number of advertisements that promote the use of lip gloss products. Furthermore, endorsements by prominent celebrities on television and social media platforms are likely to augment the lip gloss products market during the forecast period. Consumer preference for beauty products, rise in the disposable income, and increase in the innovation of new products are boosting the beauty products industry.

Presence of toxic substances in lip gloss is likely to hinder the market in the near future. Moreover, in the world of professionals, a key section of the working class women avoids usage of lip gloss. The consciousness to look good diminishes with ageing, which hampers the cosmetic industry and, in turn, the lip gloss products market. However, a key opportunity for growth of the market is surging demand for organic or natural lip gloss. Non-organic lip glosses are typically tested on animals and concerns have been raised about this. Organic lip glosses are not injurious and they are not tested on animals.

The global lip gloss products market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product, the lip gloss products market can be classified into liquid lip gloss, soft solid lip gloss, and others. Among these, liquid lip gloss is the most popular product. Based on distribution channel, the market can be divided into online and offline channels. The offline channel can be sub-divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets and convenience stores. Geographically, the global lip gloss products market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The women in the U.S. are amongst top users of lip gloss and liquid lipsticks. In Europe, young women use more lip gloss and transparent colors compared to elderly women.

The lip gloss products market is diverse and competitive. The market is expected to become more competitive in the near future, due to multiple launches of new products. A large number of players operate in the lip gloss products market. Key players are L’Oreal S.A., Chanel S.A., Revlon, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Burt’s Bees, Inc., Bourjois, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty, Inc., NARS Cosmetics, Shiseido Company Limited, TONYMOLY Co., Ltd., MAC Cosmetics, and Giorgio Armani Beauty. Also, a large number of regional manufacturers of lip gloss operate in the market, which makes the market fragmented in nature.

