Managed Networks Market: Shares And Strategies Of Key Players

A managed network helps an organization to source infrastructure, software, and technical support services which are imperative for operating and managing an IP-based communication network. Usually looked after by a third-party service provider, managed networks provide hardware infrastructure resources such as routers, switches, and servers along with operating system and firewall software to run the backend infrastructure and secure data storage. As organizations have to increasingly focus on their core business areas, managed networks help them in IT planning and documentation.

The report talks about the landscape of the global managed network market and points out the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the latest trends in the market. The report estimates the growth rate of the market during the period from 2012 to 2018 and analyzes the effect of Porter’s Five Forces on the market. Insightful data about the valuation of the global managed network market during the forecast horizon has been mentioned in the report.

The report has profiled the key players of the global managed network market and gives an overview of their business in various regions. It also mentions their revenue segmentation, product offerings, and the key factors driving or restraining their growth.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1209

Overview of the Managed Networks Market

The managed networks provide their services to large as well as small and medium enterprises. The major solutions offered include supporting organization’s people, protecting the organization, empowering staff, and maintaining cloud platform. To run in-house IT functions, managed networks offer services such as managed LAN, managed WAN, managed wireless networks, a managed gateway, and other automated network support services.

The report points out that the pressures of cost reduction and the requirement to use the latest technology in existing environment will drive the organizations to seek the support of managed networks and will fuel the growth of the global managed network market. The demand for managed networks is across various industries such as financial services, banking, retail, healthcare and life sciences, energy and resources, telecommunications, media and business services, manufacturing industries, and public sector.

The report segments the global managed network market into four key regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Organizations are focusing on Asia Pacific and Rest of the World to expand their area of operations. This is expected to spur the demand for managed network from these regions. The report discusses the market growth in each of the geographical segments of the market and estimates the share of the regions in the overall revenue generated by the global managed network market during the forecast period.

Request To Access Market Data Managed Networks Market

Companies mentioned in the research report:

Evaluating the vendor landscape of the global managed networks market, the report lists down the major competitors such as Huawei, Cisco, Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent, Amazon, Vodafone, AT&T, China Telecom, Colt Group, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Nokia Siemens Networks, NTT Communications, Orange Business Services, Verizon, Virtela, IBM Global Services, Juniper Networks, KPN Networks, and MegaPath. The key players are focusing more to maintain a global presence in the managed networks market.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets