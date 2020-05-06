Mega-Trends Set To Shape The Impatiens Seed Market

Impatiens Seed Market: Introduction

Impatiens is a genus which includes around 900 different species of flowering plants and are also known as touch-me-not, snapweed, garden balsam etc. They are one of the most popular annual bedding plants which are widely distributed throughout the Northern Hemisphere and the Tropics. Impatiens are commonly grown in home gardens and are ideal for pots, hanging basket, and beds in partially shaded locations. Impatiens flowers are 1-2 inch in diameter and can be of various colors. Impatiens have glossy green leaves and plants grow up to the height of 12 to 18 inches. The most popular species of impatiens that are grown globally are Impatiens (Impatiens walleriana), rose balsam (Impatiens balsamina) and New Guinea impatiens (Impatiens hawker). Attributed to the increase in the trend of home gardening globally, manufacturers of impatiens seeds are introducing various types of GMO seeds which offer a wide range of flower color, higher adaptability towards harsh environmental conditions and resistance against various plant diseases and pests. These properties are appealing home gardeners and landscape designers as impatiens are becoming their preferred choice owing to the availability of a range of color which makes the overall landscape more picturesque. In addition impatiens are ideal for larger, mass plantings in the landscape thus driving the growth of global impatiens market over the forecast period.

Impatiens Seed Market: Segmentation

Global impatiens seed market can be segmented on the basis type, nature, distribution channel, and region. Based on the type, Impatiens seeds segmented into Impatiens (Impatiens walleriana), rose balsam (Impatiens balsamina) and New Guinea impatiens (Impatiens hawker). On the basis of nature, impatiens seed market is segmented into GMO and non-GMO. On the basis of the distribution channel, Impatiens seed market is segmented into direct and indirect. Indirect segment can be further sub-segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, and online retail.

Impatiens Seed Market: Dynamics

Increasing trend of vertical gardening and terrace gardens in the high rise building owing to rapid urbanization is anticipated to drive the growth of global impatiens seed market as impatiens have versatility and adaptability to grow in shady area and high rise building are susceptible for receiving improper daylight. Moreover, impatiens flower essence is well known as it relieves from stress and tension thus fuelling the growth of the impatiens seed market. However, impatiens plants are very susceptible to a deadly and fast-spreading disease called downy mildew and other fungal diseases which is expected to restraint the growth of impatiens seed market over the forecast period.

Impatiens Seed Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, impatiens seed market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. On analyzing the impatiens seed market at the global level, North America is expected to dominate the impatiens seed market followed by Europe, owing to high penetration of gardening practices among the consumers. While, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate owing to increasing trend of vertical and terrace gardening over the forecast period. In APAC region China is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to increasing life standards of middle class which is enabling consumes to make their residential premises more picturesque by gardening. Middle East and Africa are expected to have considerable growth in the near future owing recent real estate boom especially in Middle Eastern countries

Impatiens Seed Market: Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in impatiens seed market include Ball Horticultural Company (PanAmerican Seed), Harris Seeds, Plant World Devon Ltd, SeedArea, Vista Horticultural Services, LLC, Sedan Floral, Inc, Stokes Seeds and other regional players.

