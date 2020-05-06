Metallizer Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2027

Global Metallizer Market: Introduction

A metallizer is a machine used for metallizing. Metalizing is a technique of coating metal on the surface of objects. Metallic coatings can be functional, decorative, or protective in nature.

The metallization process protects metals from damage caused by external factors such as wear, corrosion, and weathering. Furthermore, the metallization process is of different types such as vacuum metallizing, hot-dip galvanizing, zinc spraying, thermal spraying, and cold spraying

A metallizer machine is used to improve the appearance of an object; to offer it a shiny look; and to enhance the functionality of the finished product.

Global Metallizer Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers of Metallizer Market

Growing adoption of metallizer machines across the globe

Rising need for metalized films across different industries, such as food & beverages, automotive, pharmaceutical, and electronics, led by high demand for efficient packaging solutions for protection of products from the surrounding atmosphere, is a key factor driving the global metallizer market. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for metallizer machines worldwide, owing to their cost effectiveness.

Moreover, the development of metalized layers in the packaging industry is another factor fueling the metallizer market worldwide.

On the other hand, manufacturers are developing metallizer machines with new and innovative techniques so as to meet the needs of customers.

Regional Growth Trends

Asia Pacific to hold significant share of the global metallizer market followed by Europe

Asia Pacific is expected to hold prominent share of the global metallizer market, followed by Europe. This is largely due to healthy concentration of manufacturers in the region – Switzerland, Germany, China, Japan, India, and Taiwan. This is an important factor boosting the market in Asia Pacific and Europe. Major players operating in the global metallizer market include Mitsubishi Shindoh Co., Ltd., Bobst and Kolzer.

Global Metallizer Market: Competition Landscape

In September 2017, Celplast Metallized Products Limited launched its new metallizer top coater with the patented ‘Metacoat’ technology, which presents a high barrier material solution for the converting & packaging industry

In August 2016, Bobst updated its K5000 model of the metallizer machine, which runs at a speed of 1,200 m/min. It is designed to handle an exclusive variety of film types that include thin-gauge substrate and heat-sensitive films.

Some of the key players operating in the global metallizer market are

Tapematic Spa

Surtech Industries, Inc.

Sumilon Industries Ltd.

Celplast Metallized Products Limited

Industrial Processors & Metallizers PVT LTD.

Nordmeccanica

Perry Videx, LLC

These players have products catering to multiple applications thereby allowing them to strategically expand their foot print across region focusing on specific industries

Bobst

Bobst is the world’s leading manufacturer, producer, and supplier of printing and converting equipment and services for applications such as labels, substrate processing, folding cartons, flexible packaging, and corrugated packaging.

Mitsubishi Shindoh Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Shindoh manufactures terminal connector materials and lead frame materials for use in semiconductor devices for automobiles. Moreover, the company has been expanding its product range over the last few years.

